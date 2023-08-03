Hisense Announces the Future of Home Entertainment with the Launch of U6K Model in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce a new era of television innovation with the debut of its latest masterpiece: the U6K. Elevating the standards of home entertainment, Hisense introduces the U6K to the South African market, promising an immersive and captivating viewing experience like never before.

Unveiling the Future of Home Entertainment: Introducing the Hisense U6K - The Latest Addition to Hisense's Exceptional TV Lineup
Hisense's U6K ULED TVs offer a superior HDR experience that delivers stunning pictures in 4K. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, Hisense has created its U6K range to provide exceptional visuals in all scenarios – from watching blockbuster movies, to gaming on console or PC.

Brilliant views

The ULED U6K gets its outstanding visuals from three key technologies: Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot Colour, and the Hi-View Engine. Full Array Local Dimming allows for precise backlight control over brightness and contrasts, ensuring you get darker darks and brighter brights. This results in 75% better contrasts than conventional LED TVs to give you deeply vivid colours across your favourite content. The excellent colours are further enhanced by the U6K's Quantum Dot Colour technology, which ensures exceptional colour accuracy. Quantum dots emit precise wavelengths of light to produce over 1 billion shades of colour and give you a brilliant viewing experience. Together, these technologies provide you with an exceptional HDR10+ experience that makes sports, movies, and video games pop with colour. The U6K also supports all other major HDR technologies – including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision - to ensure your content always looks its best.

Ultra smooth

Hisense's powerful Hi-View engine then optimises your viewing experience further with real-time scene-by-scene processing. This enhances every frame to produce more accurate colours, and it can even upscale your content to 4K. You get a smooth view, too, thanks to AI Sports Mode, Variable Refresh Rates (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM):

  • AI Sports Mode – Intuitively cleans up and enhances fast-moving objects within a scene.
  • VRR - Reduces stuttering and tearing while gaming.
  • ALLM – Produces an incredibly smooth and responsive experience that ensures you are not bugged by latency issues.

The world at your fingertips

With the Hisense U6K, the stunning visuals are complemented by an easy-to-use VIDAA operating system that supports all your favourite apps. Alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more – this includes support for Apple AirPlay and Apple Home - making it easy to play movies from an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. Smart home support is included, too, as the U6K can be used with Google Home to manage all your connected devices.

Available in South Africa

The Hisense U6K ULED TV is available in in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models from South Africa's leading retailers such as Hirsch's, Kloppers and Tafelberg Furnishers

Click here to learn more about the Hisense U6K TVs.

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168122/Hisense.jpg

SOURCE Hisense South Africa

