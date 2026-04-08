Hisense "How We Host: 2026" Report Finds More Than Half of Americans Host Monthly as Expectations Rise and the Home Becomes the Center of Every Big Moment

60% prefer watching major events at home, as hosting becomes more frequent and more intentional

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are not just gathering at home more often, they are raising the bar for what it means to host. Hisense, a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, a pioneer in RGB MiniLED display technology, and an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, commissioned its "How We Host: 2026" report to better understand this shift. The findings reveal that 93% of Americans say the overall experience matters when entertaining, signaling a move toward more thoughtful, elevated nights in.

Hisense’s “How We Host: 2026” report explores how Americans are gathering at home more often, with elevated expectations around entertainment, atmosphere and viewing experiences as major events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™ bring people together.

At the center of that experience is the living room, where 85% of Americans say the TV is the focal point. But creating a great gathering takes more than one standout element. The report finds that 78% say atmosphere plays an important role in a successful gathering, while nearly two-thirds say improvements around the home would help them feel more prepared to host. From comfort and environment to food, drinks, and setup, every element contributes to how people connect and spend time together.

"Homes have become event venues with more people experiencing JOMO than FOMO these days," Sarah Larsen, CMO of Hisense USA, said. "We are seeing a new dynamic where consumers want to stay in – and are taking pride in being the best host for their friends and family. From brilliant RGB MiniLED TVs that ensure truly lifelike color in every movie moment to dynamic refrigerators with smart cooling zones so you can adjust for whatever you are serving to Tower ACs that keep everyone cool during the most heated matches, we make all the products you need to be the best party on the block."

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ coming to the United States this summer, Hisense is helping shape how one of the largest shared viewing moments in the world is experienced at home, where millions of Americans will gather to watch together.

America Has Become a Nation of Hosts

Hosting is no longer reserved for the holidays. Americans are gathering more regularly, more intentionally, and across a wider range of occasions than ever before, and sports is leading the charge.

56% of Americans host monthly , with nearly 1 in 5 hosting weekly or more.

, with nearly 58% have hosted a sports watch party in the past year , signaling a shift from occasion to routine.

, signaling a shift from occasion to routine. Millennials lead the trend, with 67% hosting at least once per month, but the trend spans generations.

Home Is the New Front Row

For major events and cultural moments, Americans are choosing to stay in, with the living room becoming the preferred place to watch.

Only 8% prefer watching at a bar or public venue, and just 5% prefer attending live , reinforcing the shift toward at-home viewing.

, reinforcing the shift toward at-home viewing. Nearly half of Americans cite picture quality as a reason for staying in , alongside comfort, affordability, and fewer distractions.

, alongside comfort, affordability, and fewer distractions. Home viewing now competes with going out, offering a more controlled, comfortable, and immersive experience.

The Best Way to Watch Is Together

It turns out the watch party is not just more fun; it is actually a better way to watch. Americans are more engaged, more present and less distracted when they watch with other people.

60% say they are more engaged watching sports with a group, with group viewing preferred nearly 6 to 1 over watching alone .

with group viewing preferred nearly 6 to 1 over watching alone 48% frequently check their phone when watching alone, compared to just 23% in group settings.

Picture Quality Is Now a Hosting Essential

Great hosts have always thought about the food, the seating and the atmosphere. Now there is something else on that list.

93% of Americans say picture quality is important when hosting a watch party , on par with food, drinks, and comfortable seating.

, on par with food, drinks, and comfortable seating. Visual quality now sits alongside traditional hosting essentials , reflecting rising expectations for the at-home experience.

, reflecting rising expectations for the at-home experience. The TV has become part of the hosting experience itself, not just the backdrop.

When Americans Choose a TV, Color Wins

Hisense's long-standing focus on color innovation, culminating in RGB MiniLED, aligns with what matters most to consumers today.

44% of Americans say color quality is the most important factor when choosing a TV , ranking above screen size and refresh rate.

, ranking above screen size and refresh rate. Color outranks brand by more than 7 to 1 , reinforcing its role as the primary driver of perceived quality.

, reinforcing its role as the primary driver of perceived quality. More than half of Americans say color and clarity drive emotional impact, underscoring the importance of technologies like RGB MiniLED that deliver more lifelike visuals.

Seeing Is Buying: The Best TV Ad Is Someone Else's Living Room

Seeing a great TV in someone else's home is one of the strongest drivers of upgrade consideration.

71% of Americans say watching a premium TV at a friend or family member's home made them consider upgrading their own .

. 21% say it made them want to upgrade immediately, highlighting the power of firsthand experience.

Great Hosting Requires More Than a Great TV

A great gathering extends beyond the screen, with the broader home playing a key role in how confidently people host.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say at least one home upgrade would make them feel more prepared to host , with cooling, cooking capacity, and storage leading the list.

, with cooling, cooking capacity, and storage leading the list. 35% say running out of cold drinks would ruin the experience, highlighting the importance of preparation.

The "How We Host: 2026" report is the foundation of Hisense's "Out Host with Hisense" campaign. The campaign is a natural extension of what has always driven Hisense: bringing people together at home and creating the products that make those moments better. With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ coming to the United States this summer, Hisense's full 2026 lineup – from the UR9 RGB MiniLED TV to the full FIFA product suite – is built for exactly this moment. Hisense makes the screen at the center of the gathering and the products that keep everything else running.

The full "How We Host: 2026" report is available at: www.hisense-usa.com/out-host-with-hisense.

¹ The "How We Host: 2026" survey was conducted in February 2026 by Hisense in collaboration with Pollfish. The sample included 1,000 U.S. adults who indicated they own a television, with representative quotas across age, gender, and geography. All percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number. Results reflect actual respondent data based on a quota-based sampling methodology.

About Hisense USA

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances and intelligent IT solutions. As the first to market with RGB MiniLED technology, Hisense continues to pioneer innovative display solutions that set new industry standards. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Hisense