Hisense Joins Goalkeeping Legends Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer, to Showcase UEFA EURO 2024™ 'BEYOND GLORY' Hero Products

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, ranked No. 2, globally, for TV shipments from 2022 to Q1 2024, steps into the spotlight with a new ambassador video. The brand has partnered with its Global Ambassadors, Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer, to celebrate delivering the ultimate UEFA EURO 2024™ game-watching experiences for fans.

Hisense Joins Goalkeeping Legends, to Showcase UEFA EURO 2024™ ‘BEYOND GLORY’ Hero Products

As an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense recently launched its 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign, appointing the two renowned goalkeepers as Hisense Global Campaign Ambassadors. The campaign celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence shared by footballers aiming for EURO 2024™ honours, whilst highlighting Hisense's commitment to pushing boundaries in the home appliance industry.

Both iconic goalkeepers represent absolute dependability, ensuring their teams' success — just as Hisense is committed to enhancing its customers' lives with innovative and reliable technology.

Ambassador video link: https://youtu.be/AdQDBDhW8qk

The new ambassador video stars display their skills against a showcase of innovative Hisense EURO 2024™ 'Hero' products designed to enhance everyday life. They playfully interact with a product line-up, including the Hisense ULED Mini-LED TV, Laser TV, Smart Washing Machine, PureFlat Smart Refrigerator, and Energy Efficient Air Conditioner. As the tournament progresses, consumers can enjoy Hisense's innovative products, with great deals through local retailers and e-commerce platforms.

The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ that Hisense has partnered with, offering a valuable opportunity to further connect the Hisense brand with consumers worldwide. This year, UEFA has granted exclusive rights to Hisense as the official VAR screen provider for UEFA EURO 2024™. This is the first time that UEFA has granted the exclusive rights and interests for VAR display, which signifies that Hisense's technology has been tested and recognised.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the high laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra -definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries, such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events, such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447299/Hisense_UEFA_EURO_2024.jpg

SOURCE Hisense Middle East