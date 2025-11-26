Hisense Showcases Next-Generation Smart Home Solutions at the Middle East Consumer Electronics Show 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in smart technology and home appliances, is showcasing its latest innovations at the Middle East Consumer Electronics Show (MECES) 2025, taking place from 26–28 November at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City. This year, Hisense presents an immersive smart home stand featuring dedicated experience zones including a cinema area showcasing the latest Laser TV technology, a Gaming Zone built for high performance screens, a modern smart kitchen display, and an artistic Canvas TV section for design driven consumers. At the center of the stand, visitors can discover the world's largest 116-inch RGB Mini LED TV, a breakthrough in next generation display innovation that reflects Hisense's commitment to AI powered connected living.

Hisense Showcases Next-Generation Smart Home Solutions at the MECES 2025

This year, Hisense presents two flagship additions to its Smart Home and AI driven product innovation with the unveiling of two premium appliances, the Pure View Refrigerator and the X Zone Master, the World's First 4 in 1 Heat Pump Washer Dryer. Both products exemplify how AI, design, and functionality can come together to deliver greater convenience, sustainability, and sophistication for the modern home, fully integrated through Hisense's AI powered smart connectivity platform.

During the exhibition, visitors can experience the Pure View Refrigerator, a statement piece that blends striking design with cutting edge smart functionality. Featuring a transparent glass panel that illuminates automatically through motion sensor lighting based on movement within one metre of the refrigerator, it allows users to view contents without opening the door, reducing energy consumption and keeping food fresher for longer. With UV antibacterial technology, a compact smart screen for voice control and reminders, and AI powered connectivity, the Pure View Refrigerator reimagines the modern kitchen as both intelligent and beautifully functional.

Hisense is also introducing the X Zone Master, its most advanced laundry innovation to date. Equipped with a triple drum configuration, two upper drums and one mega capacity lower drum, the appliance delivers the performance of 3 washers + 3 dryers in a single unit. As the world's first 4 in 1 heat pump washer dryer, it enabled users to wash and dry different fabric types and garment sizes simultaneously. With a 14kg mega capacity, <46dB noise, and <0.3mm vibration stability supported by 3 Direct Drive + 5 Inverter + 8 vibration reduction technologies, the X Zone Master set a new benchmark in convenience, flexibility, and intelligent laundry care.

"Through our participation at MECES 2025, we're showcasing how Hisense's innovations are shaping the future of smart living," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa. "Aligned with this year's 'AI for All' theme, the Pure View Refrigerator and Super Combo Washer Dryer represent our commitment to making advanced technology more accessible in consumers' homes."

Through its participation at MECES, Hisense is reinforcing its leadership in smart home innovation, demonstrating its continued investment in solutions that elevate comfort, efficiency, and modern lifestyle integration.

Visit Hisense at stand A 048 at the Middle East Consumer Electronics Show (MECES), taking place from 26–28 November at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

