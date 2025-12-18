Hisense Will Lead a Human-Centric Display Evolution at CES 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, will arrive at CES 2026 with its global theme "Innovating A Brighter Life," presenting a future where display innovation is defined by a more human-centric approach. For Hisense, this theme reflects an enduring commitment to designing technologies that elevate everyday life, making screens more natural to view, more sustainable to use, and more emotionally engaging in the home.

Hisense to Showcase Human-Centric Display Evolution at CES 2026

In the Middle East, where large-format displays, premium home entertainment, and shared viewing experiences play an increasingly central role in everyday life, Hisense's human-centric innovation philosophy is especially relevant. From immersive sports viewing to cinematic home setups and connected living environments, consumers across the region are seeking technologies that balance performance, comfort, and sustainability, an approach that sits at the core of Hisense's display and smart home strategy.

This vision will be anchored by Hisense's latest evolution of RGB MiniLED. The real upgrade of the technology will deliver next-level color performance with improved eye comfort and enhanced energy efficiency. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense is rethinking the light engine from its very source, guiding the industry into a new era of displays while continuing to push technological boundaries.

Beyond display technology, Hisense will also showcase its latest AI-powered home appliances and next-generation engineering innovations, illustrating how intelligent, connected systems will shape the future of modern living. These innovations reflect Hisense's holistic belief that a brighter life is created not by isolated products but by an ecosystem designed around real human needs.

"CES has always been an important platform for Hisense to signal where our technology roadmap is headed," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa. "The innovations we are bringing to CES 2026 build on the same foundation as our recent regional launches, including the Hisense PureView refrigerator, and the X-Zone Master, the world's first 4-in-1 Heat Pump Washer Dryer. From advanced refrigeration and laundry solutions to air conditioners and large-screen televisions, CES will highlight the continuous technology development across our wide product portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering intelligent, energy-efficient and connected home solutions for consumers across the Middle East and Africa."

This vision will take centre stage at CES 2026, as Hisense showcases its latest innovations and shares its forward-looking technology roadmap.

Press Conference

Date & Time: Monday, January 5, 2026 — 10:00 AM PST

Location: South Convention Center, South Seas Ballroom F, Las Vegas, NV

Hisense Booth at CES

Dates: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Booth #17704, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848709/Hisense_Middle_East_CES.jpg

SOURCE Hisense Middle East