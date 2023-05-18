Hisense Launches Brand New U8 and ULED X TV Products in South Africa

QINGDAO, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the consumer technology brand has announced the launch of its brand new ULED X and hero U8 TV products in the South Africa region.

In 2022, Hisense TV ranked No.2 in global TV shipments, and as of April this year, Hisense TV sales in the South African market ranked first in the industry.

Hisense shows new U8 and ULED X TV products at the press conference.
Jerry Li, Vice President of Hisense International, shares Hisense Globalization Strategy and CSR efforts in South Africa.
First unveiled at this year's CES, Hisense's 110-inch ULED X offers advanced optical systems, extraordinary image processing, and industry-leading display technologies.  Similarly, the new range of U8 TVs promises to bring an enhanced visual and audio experience to South African consumers across the country.

Hisense is also committed to investing locally by providing professional skills training for local people at the South Africa Industrial Park. This enables them to move out of impoverished neighborhoods and become skilled industrial workers. At present, Hisense has created more than 1,000 direct jobs and more than 5,000 indirect jobs for local people in South Africa.

Speaking at the press conference launch in Johannesburg, Jerry Liu Vice President of Hisense International commented: "Since entering the South African market 20 years ago, the company has been steadily growing and expanding its presence across the country. As of 2022, we have achieved 98% brand awareness in this market, increasing our brand equity from 125 to 236.  This is in part helped by attaching great importance to ESG. We pursue the development of green, healthy, low energy consumption and environmental protection, ensuring that Hisense remains a caring enterprise."

He continued: "Hisense has been practicing public welfare activities in South Africa for a long time, continually advocating for social good. Hisense South Africa Industrial Park Project was selected as a demonstration case of South-South cooperation by the UNOSSC. In 2022, Hisense partnered with FIFA to organize the "Disappearing Pitch" charity event to call attention to global warming and provide practical help to the community. Our promise is to continue to aid the growth of generations to come, with the power of science and technology to improve everyone's quality of life."

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

