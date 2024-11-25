Hisense Launches End-of-Year Sale in UAE with Up to 55% Discounts

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale in the UAE. Running until December 5, 2024, this campaign offers discounts of up to 55% on premium products, inviting consumers to unlock incredible savings and elevate their home with cutting-edge technology and innovative appliances.

Hisense Launches "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale in UAE

Entertainment reaches a new level of portability with the ultimate companion for cinematic experiences, the compact yet powerful C1 Mini Projector. Delivering stunning visuals and sharp details, this device seamlessly combines versatility and immersive entertainment in one sleek design.

Home entertainment is redefined with a TV built for gaming, sports, and streaming—the ULED MiniLED U7. Its vibrant colors, precise contrast, and AI Sports Mode ensure flawless motion handling, while IMAX Enhanced certification and Multi-Channel Surround Sound deliver a truly cinematic experience.

Cinema magic comes home with a breathtaking 100-inch TriChroma™ display, courtesy of the 100L9H Laser TV. Featuring Dolby Vision and ultra-bright 4K resolution, it brings every scene to life with vivid detail and clarity, making it perfect for movie nights or big games.

As part of the "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" campaign, shoppers in the UAE can enjoy a complimentary 12-month Shahid VIP subscription for enhanced streaming, and a 3-year extended warranty for added peace of mind.

Advanced cooling technology ensures groceries remain fresh longer with the Super Cooling Series Refrigerator. Designed for energy efficiency and precise temperature control, this modern kitchen essential integrates convenience and functionality.

Spacious interiors, a sleek flat-door design, and smart cooling systems blend seamlessly in the RQ759 Smart PureFlat Refrigerator. Its combination of innovation and style elevates the aesthetics and practicality of any contemporary kitchen.

Laundry becomes smarter and more efficient with the 7S Smart Series Washing Machine. Featuring intuitive controls and eco-friendly settings, it delivers faster cycles and seamless cleaning, making it a valuable addition to any home.

Even the toughest cleaning challenges are tackled with ease by the Smart Dishwasher HS673C90BME. With advanced washing cycles, energy-efficient operation, and a sleek design, this high-performance appliance ensures sparkling clean dishes every time.

The "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale by Hisense offers a unique opportunity to experience the best in entertainment, convenience, and style. With offers running until December 5, 2024, this campaign provides access to Hisense's award-winning technology at exceptional prices, making it the perfect moment to upgrade and enhance everyday living.

Available Across the GCC

While UAE shoppers enjoy these exclusive promotions, Hisense's premium products are also available across the GCC through leading retailers like Carrefour, Sharaf DG, and Lulu, as well as online platforms such as Amazon.ae and Noon.com.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

