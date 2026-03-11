Hisense Middle East Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Employees and Partners Across the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, today reaffirmed its continued commitment to the Middle East and the people who drive its success across the region.

Hisense Team - Middle East (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

During this period, Hisense Middle East leadership, including President Jason Ou, remains actively on the ground engaging with employees and key partners across markets, reinforcing collaboration and ensuring the well-being of teams and stakeholders. Based at the regional headquarters in Dubai, the leadership team continues to work closely with partners and local teams to maintain strong coordination and support ongoing operations.

As a global company with deep roots in the Middle East, Hisense places the safety and well-being of its employees, partners, and customers as its highest priority. The company remains fully operational and closely connected with its partners, with management teams available to provide support and ensure continuity across markets.

"Our success in the Middle East is built on the strength of our people and trusted partners," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East. "We have deep confidence in the future of this region, and we remain fully committed to supporting our teams, strengthening our partnerships, and continuing to grow together with the communities we proudly serve."

Hisense also reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside governments and supporting their continued efforts to safeguard the well-being of citizens and residents. With deep roots in the Middle East, the company remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen the safety, stability, and prosperity of the communities it serves. Reflecting its long-term confidence in the region, Hisense continues to work closely with employees and partners while delivering innovation and value to customers across the Middle East.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931374/Hisense_Team.jpg

