DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has achieved a double milestone in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, cementing its position as a market leader. According to OMDIA, Hisense is the number 1 TV brand in MEA for shipments of 98-inch and larger TVs, capturing an impressive 42.8% market share from Q1 to Q3 2024. Renowned for their cutting-edge technology and sleek design, Hisense TVs are redefining the large-screen experience, delivering unparalleled picture and sound quality that bring every scene to life.

Hisense Ranked No.1 in MEA for Large-Screen and MiniLED TV Shipments

In addition, Hisense has secured the top spot for MiniLED TV shipments in MEA, with a market share of 38.8% from Q1 to Q3 2024. The Hisense ULED MiniLED TV range (UX, U8N, U7N & U6Pro) caters to diverse consumer needs, offering outstanding performance for gaming, sports, and video-on-demand streaming. Its advanced ULED MiniLED technology delivers a vivid canvas of contrast, from the brightest highlights to the deepest shadows, ensuring exceptional clarity and detail in every frame. This is complemented by immersive Multi-Channel Surround sound technology, providing cinematic audio without the need for external systems. With features like AI Sports Mode, which optimises fast-moving scenes, and IMAX Enhanced certification for theatre-quality visuals and DTS-powered sound, Hisense continues to set new benchmarks in home entertainment.

The demand for premium large-screen and MiniLED TVs in MEA continues to rise as consumers seek advanced, immersive viewing experiences for gaming, sports, and entertainment at home. Hisense is meeting this demand with its innovative product offerings that combine innovative technology and exceptional design.

Hisense also strengthens its commitment to cutting-edge entertainment through strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Black Myth for low-latency gaming, Real Madrid for immersive sports viewing.

Building on its success, Hisense is expanding its regional footprint. Recent highlights include the renovation of its flagship store in the UAE earlier this year, as well as new store openings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Nigeria. Plans are also underway to launch a store in Abu Dhabi in 2025, further strengthening the brand's presence across the region.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, commented: "These milestones are a testament to our innovation, strategic growth, and commitment to meeting consumer expectations. Being the leading TV brand in the MEA region is a proud achievement for us. As we expand our footprint and deliver more groundbreaking products, we reaffirm our dedication to excellence and innovation, ensuring that our customers continue to enjoy exceptional experiences with Hisense."

With its commitment to leading the consumer electronics space, Hisense looks forward to building on these achievements and continuing to shape the future of home entertainment in the region.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

