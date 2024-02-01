Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023

News provided by

Hisense

01 Feb, 2024, 05:47 ET

Only world's top 5 TV brand to sustain growth over last 6 years
Enjoyed rapid growth in North American and European markets

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense retained its No. 2 global ranking for TV shipment in 2023, hitting a 25.9 million shipment volume for 2023 in global markets according to the '2023 Monthly Report of Global TV Shipment Volume of TV Brands' from leading market research institute AVC Revo. Hisense has been the only brand that has continued to grow in the past six years among the world's top 5 TV brands.

Continue Reading
Hisense_ULED
Hisense_ULED

Hisense is currently expanding its globalization strategy and optimizing its global footprint in operating 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centers and 66 overseas companies. In the past year, Hisense's overseas market shipment increased by 12.2% and saw an acceleration of shipment to North American and European markets achieving "double-digit" growth.

In early January, Hisense participated at CES 2024 with its leading technology products, including its ULED X TV and Laser TVs, with the company winning over 30 awards for excellent innovation and performance for its products.

2024 is the year of sports, and as the official sponsor of EURO 2024 the brand will launch further cutting-edge TV products to provide consumers with immersive gaming and viewing experiences and will look to deepen the connection between tournaments and football fans through its innovative sport market strategy.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and now operates in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331979/Hisense_ULED.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023

Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023

Global home appliance corporation Hisense retained its No. 2 global ranking for TV shipment in 2023, hitting a 25.9 million shipment volume for 2023...
PŘELOMOVÉ INOVACE OD HISENSE NA CES 2024

PŘELOMOVÉ INOVACE OD HISENSE NA CES 2024

Společnost Hisense, globální výrobce elektroniky a domácích spotřebičů, představuje na veletrhu CES 2024 své nejmodernější inovace na poli laserových ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.