DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in smart technology and HVAC innovation, is currently showcasing its latest advancements at Big 5 Global 2025 till 27 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, Hisense is spotlighting its One-Stop Air Conditioning Solution, presenting a full suite of advanced systems built to meet the needs of residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial sectors. Hisense is also proud to serve as the Silver Sponsor of HVACR World, a leading platform in the MEASA region dedicated to HVACR solutions, launching for the first time at The Big 5 Global.

Hisense Showcases Smart and Sustainable HVAC Innovations at The Big 5 Global

At the Hisense stand, visitors are experiencing the latest generation of air conditioning systems and intelligent HVAC technologies, built around sustainability, AI integration, and seamless connectivity. These high-performance solutions empower consultants, contractors, and developers to deliver smarter, more energy-efficient living and working environments.

On display are Rooftop Units, Fresh Air Handling Units (FAHU), Fan Coil Units, Floor Standing Units, Wall Mounted Units in both black and white panels, Touch Controllers, Central and Wired Controllers, and Energy Storage Systems.

"At The Big 5 this year, Hisense is redefining the boundaries of comfort, efficiency, and innovation in air conditioning through our One-Stop Solution designed to support every type of project from homes and hotels to retail and industrial facilities," said Jason Ou, President at Hisense Middle East. "We continue to push the limits of what's possible in HVAC technology, connecting homes, communities, and industries to a brighter, more sustainable future."

As a trusted global technology brand, Hisense remains committed to supporting the region's infrastructure and sustainability goals, delivering intelligent, energy-efficient air conditioning systems that enhance comfort while minimising environmental impact.

Visitors can explore Hisense's full range of innovations at The Big 5 Global till 27 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, at stand Z5 B81, and discover how the brand is shaping the future of smart, sustainable cooling.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831732/Hisense_Big_5_Global.jpg

SOURCE Hisense Middle East