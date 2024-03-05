Hisense South Africa Celebrates Major Milestones Achieved in 2023

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in home appliances, shipped the second-largest volume of TVs worldwide in 2023, with a total of 26.11 million units, according to the latest report from the esteemed market research institute Omdia. This marks a year-on-year growth of 6.4%, positioning Hisense as the fastest-growing brand among the top 5 globally for two consecutive years.

Hisense, a global leader in home appliances, has achieved a significant milestone! According to Omdia, Hisense shipped the second-largest volume of TVs worldwide in 2023, totaling 26.11 million units with a 6.4% year-on-year growth. This makes Hisense the fastest-growing brand among the top 5 globally for two consecutive years!

This remarkable milestone is a testament to Hisense's commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in the consumer electronics industry. As a key player in its global markets, Hisense South Africa has played a pivotal role in reaching this status through major events and strategic initiatives.There are many factors that lead to this significant achievement.

Launch of Hisense Premium in South Africa

In a bold move to redefine excellence in consumer electronics, Hisense South Africa unveiled its new premium positioning in September 2023, symbolizing a commitment to the latest advancements in home appliances and smart TVs. The refreshed identity, including a redesigned logo, signifies more than an aesthetic update; it's a testament to Hisense's journey towards excellence. This rebranding strengthens the link between Hisense and top-tier, advanced technology in consumer perception. Read a bit about Hisense Premium here.

A Decade of Local Manufacturing Excellence

Celebrating over ten years of local manufacturing, the Hisense South Africa Factory in Atlantis, Western Cape, stands as a beacon of economic contribution and community upliftment. Since its establishment on 06 June 2013, the factory has been at the forefront of producing high-quality TVs, refrigeration appliances, and B2B screens for the African and European markets.

The factory's success has not only resulted in the production of the millionth TV and refrigerator but has also created more than 5000 employment opportunities, directly and indirectly. Read a bit more on the Proudly South African side of Hisense here.

VIDAA The most user friendly TV Operating System

In 2023, Hisense experienced a remarkable surge in success attributed to substantial enhancements to the VIDAA System. These updates were designed to bolster its standing as the safest and most user-friendly TV operating system. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to user experience and security, these improvements amplified Hisense's market success. Moreover, Hisense extended its reach by catering to both personal and business needs, leveraging VIDAA's capability to connect businesses with millions of consumers within a week. Explore more about VIDAA here!

