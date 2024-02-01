Hisense South Africa proudly joins the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative

DURBAN, South Africa, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense South Africa is proud to announce its prominent participation in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) event, that took place at the Transnet port terminal – Pier 1 at the port of Durban.

With South Africa's launch to commence preferential trade under the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), Hisense South Africa stands at the forefront, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of trade on the African continent.

Continue Reading
As a key player in the South African market, Hisense has solidified its commitment to local manufacturing and trade. The Atlantis Factory in South Africa, boasting two warehouses in Johannesburg and Cape Town, has been instrumental in streamlining processes, allowing for the production of over 1 million TVs and 550,000 refrigerators. These locally manufactured products not only cater to the South African market but are also exported to various African and European countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with representatives from Hisense, graced the occasion, highlighting the significance of this event. Hisense South Africa sees the AfCFTA as a strategic opportunity to showcase its role as a leading exporter, bringing cutting-edge technology to the African market.

In a message of support from Vivi Liu; Deputy general manager of Middle East and Africa region, general manager of Hisense South Africa.

"Hisense South Africa remains at the forefront of promoting the AfCFTA objectives. As an active participation our belief in the benefits of liberalized preferences and our commitment to supporting African businesses. We reiterate our readiness to contribute to the success of AfCFTA, and showcasing that the continent can trade under mutually beneficial terms, fostering economic growth and collaboration".

