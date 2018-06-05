Hisense to join fans on the road to Russia with 'See the Incredible Tour'

Starting in Spain on the 14th June and travelling through France, England, Germany all the way to Russia, Hisense and Lloyd Griffith, comedian and passionate goalkeeper will use social media including Facebook Live shows, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to introduce the 'incredible' countries, people and moments during the FIFA World Cup.

Joined by World Cup legends including Luís Figo, Robert Pires, Michael Owen, Benedikt Höwedes and Marcel Desailly, as well as local social media influencers and freestylers, Hisense will build a social movement and constant stream of humorous and 'incredible' video content following the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, amplified through the channels of all those involved. They will also be encouraging fans across the world to share their 'incredible' personal moments supporting their country, using the hashtag #sharetheincredible. Fans who use the hashtag and tag @HisenseSports will be in the chance to win an 'incredible' Hisense 4K HDR ULED TV, 2018 FIFA World CupTM memorabilia or tickets to the FIFA World Cup Final.

Its fully branded and product-equipped Hisense tour bus will make its way through Europe in the group stages, to Russia in the knockout stages and ultimately the FIFA World Cup Final, with special guests along the way pushing 'incredible' on the ground activities to the world through social media.

A world-leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, headquartered in Qingdao, China, Hisense is the first ever Chinese consumer electronic brand to sponsor the tournament. Through the partnership Hisense will use its global marketing activations including the 'See the Incredible Tour' to engage with fans and bring them closer to the action through its 4K HDR ULED televisions while on the road.

Lloyd Griffith said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be part of Hisense's 'See the Incredible Tour'! As a huge football fan, attending the World Cup will probably be the biggest moment of my life, up there with Grimsby Town versus Forest Green. I'm excited to meet other fans and hear all the incredible FIFA World Cup stories and moments out there - I'm sure we're going to have some mega lols along the way too. I may not have made the England squad, but I'm over the moon to be on the bus to Russia with Hisense. I'd better start brushing up on my Spanish and French and German... and Russian lingos!"

Hisense's sponsorship with the 2018 FIFA World CupTM is a significant sports marketing event partnership. As Hisense expands its brand awareness, sports marketing continues to play a very important role in improving the Hisense brand worldwide.

More information about Hisense's See the Incredible campaign can be found at seetheincredible.com.

About Hisense

Founded in 1969, Hisense is one of the largest consumer electronic and home appliances company with 18 overseas branches in the world. Hisense offers an innovative range of technology driven products that are manufactured and distributed across the world including smart TVs, smart phones, refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, among other products.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hisense-to-join-fans-on-the-road-to-russia-with-see-the-incredible-tour-300659815.html

SOURCE Hisense