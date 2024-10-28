Hisense's Overseas Annual Revenue Surpasses $12.2 Billion USD

Hisense Group Announces New Goals for the Future at 55th Anniversary

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced a remarkable milestone with its overseas business revenue surpassing $12.2 billion USD in the fiscal year of 2023. This significant achievement was revealed at the Group's 55th-anniversary celebrations, at which the company also unveiled its ambitious future goals.

Hisense Fuels Success with Technological Innovations

Over the past five years, Hisense has significantly expanded its global footprint and achieved breakthroughs in technological foundation. The company's acquisition of SanDen Corporation and development of AI picture quality chips were catalysts for growth, enabling Hisense to enter new markets and enhance its technological capabilities. As a result, Hisense's overseas revenue has more than doubled since 2019, while in 2023 Hisense Group's revenue surpassed $28.7 billion USD.

At the celebration event, Hisense Group Chairman, Mr. Jia Shaoqian, delivered the speech "Faithful as in the Beginning, Creating the Future", introducing future goals, including becoming a high-quality development model by leveraging industrial clusters; transitioning towards green and low-carbon operations; expanding its global reach through transformation from China-centric to a truly global management model; and establishing a world-class enterprise and global brand.

"We continue to strengthen our core competitiveness in technology and products, leverage strong appeal in cross-cultural integration, and enhance global competitiveness in building a brand matrix," emphasised Mr. Jia. "Hisense will persist in developing our own brands, aiming for the high-end market in resolutely striving to become world-class!"

With a focus on innovation, Hisense has dedicated approximately 5% of its annual revenue to R&D, with 30% of that investment directed towards pre-research. By prioritising user needs and customer satisfaction, Hisense ensures that its products and technologies serve users and create value.

Hisense has established a strong global presence with 36 industrial parks and production bases, 30 R&D centers, and 64 overseas offices, forming a "5+1" network covering Europe, the Americas, ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, and China. To drive growth, Hisense is accelerating its manufacturing footprint globally. In Africa, the company is establishing new production facilities, while in ASEAN and Latin America, Hisense is increasing localising production and research capabilities. This strategic expansion will enable Hisense to better serve customers and strengthen its global competitive position.

Strategic investments in the MEA region

As part of its strategic expansion, Hisense is making significant investments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Recently, the company officially launched its state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) centre in Dubai. To ensure efficient distribution and meet the surging demand across the region, Hisense plans to establish new production facilities, starting with Egypt. These facilities will streamline logistics, expedite deliveries, create local jobs, and contribute to the region's economic growth. This investment underscores Hisense's long-term commitment to the regional market and its vision of enhancing lives through technology.

With the vision of building a "Century-old Company", Hisense is committed to ongoing improvements in corporate governance. By benchmarking against global best practices, fostering board diversity, and implementing a more robust structure, the company aims to enhance its governance level and accelerate its journey towards becoming a world-class enterprise.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

