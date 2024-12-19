Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando and Prospera Celebrate the 27th Don Quijote Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando and Prospera co-hosted the 27th annual Don Quijote Awards Gala on December 14, 2024, at Epcot's World Showplace Pavilion. The prestigious celebration honored Central Florida Hispanic business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals for their exceptional achievements, contributions, and dedication to excellence. The gala—whose top sponsors were Walt Disney World Resort, Duke Energy, Orlando Health and Wells Fargo, among other event sponsors—brought together industry leaders and community members to recognize business owners and professionals exemplifying the spirit of courage, vision, perseverance, and determination—qualities inspired by the iconic literary character of Don Quijote de La Mancha.

27th Annual Don Quijote Awards winners alongside leaders of Prospera and the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando

"Disney recognizes how essential Hispanic business is to Central Florida, and it has been our honor to sponsor the Don Quijote Awards and the entrepreneurship it celebrates for nearly two decades," said Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Principal Counsel Carlos Brackley.

For 27 consecutive years, The Hispanic Chamber and Prospera have partnered to celebrate exceptional journeys through the Don Quijote Awards Gala. The current board chairs of the two host organizations, Elisha Gonzalez from the Hispanic Chamber and Quibulah Graham from Prospera in Central and Northeast Florida, participated in the event to celebrate and recognize entrepreneurial achievements. The program was conducted by two mistresses of ceremony—Telemundo Orlando Emmy Award-winning journalist Iris Delgado and Telemundo Al Rojo Vivo host Lourdes Stephen.

Yovannie Rodriguez Esq, A.A.E, executive vice president of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, served as the 27th Event Chair and led the Don Quijote Awards Selection Committee. She emphasized the awards' lasting impact, "Since 1998, the Don Quijote Awards have served as a beacon of excellence, growing alongside Central Florida's vibrant Hispanic community. I extend my deepest gratitude to the Selection Committee for their rigorous and transparent efforts in choosing these exceptional finalists and winners based on professional accomplishments, financial growth, innovation, leadership, and community impact that inspire us all."

The recipients of the 27th Don Quijote Awards are:

HISPANIC MICRO-ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR: Kids Language Academy, LLC, represented by its owner, Helen Rojas

Kids Language Academy, LLC, represented by its owner, HISPANIC ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR: Mecatos Bakery & Cafe, represented by its owner, Edwin Lurduy

Mecatos Bakery & Cafe, represented by its owner, Edwin Lurduy PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR: Dr. Joseph Lopez , Chief of Pediatric Head & Neck Surgery at Advent Health

Dr. , Chief of Pediatric Head & Neck Surgery at Advent Health EXCELLENCE AWARD: Maritza Martinez-Guerrero , Vice President of External Affairs & Philanthropy at Orlando Magic

, Vice President of External Affairs & Philanthropy at Orlando Magic HISPANIC COMMUNITY CHAMPION AWARD: Dr. Laura Chilcutt , Medical Director of Medical-Social Impact at Nemours Children's Health

Dr. , Medical Director of Medical-Social Impact at Nemours Children's Health LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Maritza Beltran , Executive Director of La Prensa Newspaper Orlando

"This evening is more than just a celebration, it is a reflection of the legacy and the remarkable impact of our business community in Central Florida. This is a community that continues to grow and inspire year after year," said Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando President and CEO Pedro Turushina.

"Thank you for joining us on this very special evening to celebrate success, courage, and service, which helps to sustain both Prospera and the Hispanic Chamber's year-round programs," said Prospera Regional Vice President Katia Medina. "Our goal is to help Hispanic entrepreneurs thrive, fostering greater prosperity, less inequity, and more generational wealth across our community," added Prospera President and CEO Augusto Sanabria.

This year's theme drew inspiration from the legendary Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, specifically his iconic masterpiece Casa Batlló in Barcelona, Spain, often referred to as "the house of masks". Gaudi's work is celebrated for its innovation, creativity and vibrant designs. The evening brought together more than 800 guests who were delighted with musical performances, including guitarist Nicholas Marks and flamenco dancers. Guests savored tapas and meals crafted by renowned Disney Chef Luis Ruiz Guerra and Pastry Chef Danielle Carr. Following the awards ceremony, the dance floor came alive with vibrant Latin rhythms, thanks to La Calle Band and Disney DJ, who helped culminate the night of celebration.

The 27th Don Quijote Awards were possible thanks to the support of Walt Disney World Resort, Duke Energy, Orlando Health, Wells Fargo, Advent Health, Bank of America, Universal Destinations and Experiences, Florida Blue, OUC The Reliable One, Travel & Leisure, JCQ Services, JPMorgan Chase, MCO Orlando International Airport, El Osceola Star, iHeart Media, La Prensa, La Voz WPRD 1440, Telemundo, Univision, Florida National News, Communicate 360, and One Second Pictures Creative.

For more information on the Don Quijote Awards, visit www.donquijoteawards.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Julia Camacho, [email protected] and Katia Medina, [email protected]

Please see the link below with key event images; additional photos are available upon request: https://we.tl/t-FuNllqXovj

ABOUT THE HISPANIC CHAMBER OF METRO ORLANDO

The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando is one of the largest business organizations in Central Florida. The Hispanic Chamber has advocated for the Hispanic business community for over three decades. This organization is recognized as one of the main economic development entities in the region, serving as the central point of connection, fostering business success, unifying communities, and empowering Hispanic business owners and professionals to drive exceptional economic growth in the region. As a valued member of the Hispanic Chamber, you will be part of one of the largest, most engaged business networks in Central Florida, with exclusive access to unparalleled benefits, award-winning events, and programs focused on commerce opportunities, coaching, and community-building, making us the top choice for businesses of all industries in our region. For more information, please visit www.hispanicchamber.com.

ABOUT PROSPERA

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated over $70 million in loans for small business clients, trained 17,300 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

SOURCE Prospera