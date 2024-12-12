HISPANIC LEADERSHIP SUMMIT BRINGS TOGETHER 700 LEADERS AT THE UN TO DEVELOP A PATH FOR THE U.S. LATINO COMMUNITY

The Summit's first day, hosted at IBM's Headquarters, featured specialized workshops and roundtable discussions focused on enhancing corporate engagement strategies with the Hispanic community. The next two days shifted to the United Nations Headquarters. Day two was dedicated to consumer perceptions, helping brands connect genuinely with Hispanic consumers. Day three focused on community engagement, serving as a platform to contextualize current relevant topics that impact the community.

Highlights of the Hispanic Leadership Summit include the release of the latest findings from the Hispanic Sentiment Study, conducted in collaboration with Nielsen. This study unveiled pivotal insights: 60% of Hispanic consumers will sever ties with brands that devalue their community, and 59% expect brands to support the causes they care about.

The introduction of the "Hispanic Star Promise Pledge" encourages a personal commitment to honor and elevate Latinidad. Summit attendees, live stream viewers, and extended members of the community made a public pledge to commit to 10 actions to elevate the Latino narrative, foster unity within the community, and create more opportunities for a more equitable future.

Distinguished keynotes and panelists include Isabel Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration; Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, National Football League; Daniel Alegre, CEO, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.; Mónica Gil, CMO, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; Emilio Estefan, Grammy & Emmy Award-winning Producer; Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO, NAHREP; Elaine Brennan, Executive Director of Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health; and Martin Cabrera, CEO, Cabrera Capital Markets.

"The U.N. is a place where decisions have shaped the world, and today, we can do the same for our community. When we started this summit seven years ago, our goal was to create a shared agenda for the Latino community. Each year, more people join us to hear the latest data on Latinos, understand our position within national trends, and engage in panels," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and CEO of We Are All Human Foundation and the Hispanic Star. "This year, our top priority is to equip leaders with the tools, insights, and networks we build here. Empowered Latinos, empower other Latinos."

Co-chairs include Martin Cabrera, Jr., CEO & Founder of Cabrera Capital; Juan Enriquez, Managing Director at Excel Venture; Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC; Saber Sherrard, Partner at Bain & Co. Each co-chair and others .

The Summit was supported and sponsored by AARP, Airbnb, American Cancer Society, Bank of America, Beam Suntory, BMS, City National Bank, Eli Lilly, Financial Times, Google, Heart Mind Money, IBM, Latino Hotel Association, Mark L. Madrid, BRG, Mastercard, NBC Universal, NRG, Northwell, Organon, P&G, Paul Hastings, Pfizer, Salesforce, S&P Global, Synchrony, U.S. Bank, Unilever, and Yum! Brands. To participate in the final pledge, learn more about the Hispanic Leadership Summit, and watch the full event, please visit https://www.hispanicstar.org/hls .

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - is an advocacy-driven platform with convening, mobilizing, and communications superpowers devoted to elevating the potential of Latinos by changing perceptions. Hispanic Star was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

