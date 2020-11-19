Hispanic Leadership Summit Gathers U.S. Corporate Leaders to Establish 'Hispanic Development Goals' to be Achieved by 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are All Human Foundation (WAAH), a nonprofit foundation dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, today announced it will host the third annual Hispanic Leadership Summit virtually from December 7-9, gathering top Hispanic leaders, organizations and community allies. The summit will use the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework to develop a strategic shared agenda to support Hispanic community advancement for the next 10 years.

The summit will convene leadership across various industries and organizations to recognize this notable moment in history, calling them to join forces to create tangible goals followed by collective action to empower the Hispanic community, which has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Established through the understanding of barriers, goals and targets for the Hispanic community, the Hispanic lens of the Sustainable Development Goals will serve as a master plan for the community through 2030. The summit will use a multi-stakeholder approach to agree, validate and prioritize the shared vision for the Hispanic community.

"This year has continued to confirm the pivotal role that the Hispanic community plays in the growth and rebuilding of this country," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder of We Are All Human. "This Hispanic Leadership Summit will be a moment to focus on we can align on a shared agenda and take collective action to move the needle for the next 10 years."

Throughout the program, the Hispanic Leadership Summit will aim to inform and equip attendees with the latest information about the Hispanic community, including a statistical breakdown of demographic and sentiment data. The Hispanic Star – a coalition of organizations that serves as a unification platform for the Hispanic community – will also present findings from a new survey conducted by H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., that gained insights on the perception of Hispanics in the workplace by Hispanics. Following the summit, the Hispanic Star will work to advance the Hispanic lens of the Sustainable Development Goals and advocate for a change of perception of the Hispanic community.

Hispanic Leadership Summit sponsors include: Beam Suntory, IBM, NRG, P&G, Yum! Brands, and Bank of America, Bristol Myers Squibb, G6 Hospitality and Modelo.

The summit will include panel conversations, keynote speakers, roundtable discussions and fireside chats. Individuals and corporations interested in attending the Hispanic Leadership summit should contact Marisa Garcia de Celis at [email protected].

About We Are All Human

The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to equity, diversity and inclusion. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media, and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

