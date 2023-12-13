Hispanic-owned Health Benefits Company Vital Salud Joins Leaders at Congressional Hispanic Caucus Health Roundtable

News provided by

Vital

13 Dec, 2023, 15:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Vital Salud, LLC's Executive Vice President Mauricio Agudelo will today join leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at a health roundtable on Capitol Hill.

In the CHC's fourth roundtable this year, Chair Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán and Vice Chair Rep. Darren Soto will be joined by Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark; Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Ted Lieu; Deputy Secretary of HHS, Andrea Palm and other CHC committee members.

Mr. Agudelo will discuss health issues facing the Hispanic population and share how Vital Salud's unique value proposition centers on health plan designs that eliminate the high-deductible aspect of typical health insurance plans and the removal of coinsurance. Addressing these issues allows for plan designs that are more affordable and better suit most patients' needs.

"Recognizing the disproportionate need for healthcare solutions within the Hispanic community is a crucial starting point, but diagnosis without prognosis is not enough," Mr. Agudelo says in his prepared remarks. "I believe that we can stipulate the following general truths: Latinos are underserved across the board, we are underserved at higher rates than other minority communities, and any meaningful solution to bridge that lack of services will require not just public and private solutions, but a meaningful cooperation between the two."

At 64 million or 19 percent of the overall U.S. population, the Hispanic population is the nation's largest racial or ethnic minority. Unfortunately, the health disparities for the population have persisted despite an increase in Hispanic individuals gaining coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

According to the White House, Latino enrollment through the ACA increased by 900,000 or 53% from 2020 to 2022, helping more Latinos than ever before gain health care coverage. Still, Hispanic or Latino people have among the highest uninsured rate in the nation at 17.7 percent as of the 2022 U.S. Economic Census; more than twice the national average.

Vital Salud is honored to convene with leaders across the federal government to discuss solutions to the national, solvable Hispanic health crisis. The company believes support and collaboration between our nation's elected officials and the private sector is paramount to making a lasting impact on Hispanic health care access and outcomes.

Vital Salud is a newly launched, Hispanic-owned health benefits company that designs affordable health plans to meet the needs of uninsured U.S. Hispanic workers and their employers. Vital Salud's benefits extend affordability and choice through plans built on reduced or eliminated copays – not high deductibles – that can improve health disparities among the uninsured in Hispanic communities across the U.S. Visit vitalsalud.com to learn more.

Media Contact: contact@Vital­­Salud.com

SOURCE Vital

Also from this source

La nueva empresa de beneficios sanitarios VITAL presenta innovadores diseños de planes de salud para hacer frente a las persistentes tasas de hispanos no asegurados en EE.UU.

VITAL, una nueva compañía de beneficios de salud propiedad de hispanos que diseña planes de salud asequibles para la diversa comunidad hispana de...

New Health Benefits Company VITAL Unveils Innovative Health Plan Designs To Address Persistent U.S. Hispanic Uninsured Rates

VITAL, a new Hispanic-owned health benefits company that designs affordable health plans for the diverse U.S. Hispanic community, today announced its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.