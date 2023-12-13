Hispanic-owned Health Benefits Company Vital Salud Joins Leaders at Congressional Hispanic Caucus Health Roundtable

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Vital Salud, LLC's Executive Vice President Mauricio Agudelo will today join leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at a health roundtable on Capitol Hill.

In the CHC's fourth roundtable this year, Chair Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán and Vice Chair Rep. Darren Soto will be joined by Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark; Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Ted Lieu; Deputy Secretary of HHS, Andrea Palm and other CHC committee members.

Mr. Agudelo will discuss health issues facing the Hispanic population and share how Vital Salud's unique value proposition centers on health plan designs that eliminate the high-deductible aspect of typical health insurance plans and the removal of coinsurance. Addressing these issues allows for plan designs that are more affordable and better suit most patients' needs.

"Recognizing the disproportionate need for healthcare solutions within the Hispanic community is a crucial starting point, but diagnosis without prognosis is not enough," Mr. Agudelo says in his prepared remarks. "I believe that we can stipulate the following general truths: Latinos are underserved across the board, we are underserved at higher rates than other minority communities, and any meaningful solution to bridge that lack of services will require not just public and private solutions, but a meaningful cooperation between the two."

At 64 million or 19 percent of the overall U.S. population, the Hispanic population is the nation's largest racial or ethnic minority. Unfortunately, the health disparities for the population have persisted despite an increase in Hispanic individuals gaining coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

According to the White House, Latino enrollment through the ACA increased by 900,000 or 53% from 2020 to 2022, helping more Latinos than ever before gain health care coverage. Still, Hispanic or Latino people have among the highest uninsured rate in the nation at 17.7 percent as of the 2022 U.S. Economic Census; more than twice the national average.

Vital Salud is honored to convene with leaders across the federal government to discuss solutions to the national, solvable Hispanic health crisis. The company believes support and collaboration between our nation's elected officials and the private sector is paramount to making a lasting impact on Hispanic health care access and outcomes.

Vital Salud is a newly launched, Hispanic-owned health benefits company that designs affordable health plans to meet the needs of uninsured U.S. Hispanic workers and their employers. Vital Salud's benefits extend affordability and choice through plans built on reduced or eliminated copays – not high deductibles – that can improve health disparities among the uninsured in Hispanic communities across the U.S. Visit vitalsalud.com to learn more.

