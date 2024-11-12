Hispanic Writer Giannina Braschi Wins Lifetime Achievement Prize

2024 Angela Y. Davis Award from American Studies Association

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- FlowerSong Press announces that Giannina Braschi is the recipient of the 2024 Angela Y. Davis Award from the American Studies Association (ASA), the oldest and largest scholarly organization dedicated to the interdisciplinary study of U.S. cultures and histories.

Angela Y. Davis Award goes to Giannina Braschi, Puerto Rican philosopher, poet, and activist, author of Putinoika and United States of Banana.

Poet, philosopher, and activist Giannina Braschi is recognized for "the outstanding contribution (her) work represents to American Studies and indeed, to the world," stated Mishuana Goeman, President of ASA. The Angela Y. Davis Award is named after the prominent black feminist philosopher, writer, and activist who has authored such books as Women, Race, and Class and Abolition Democracy: Beyond Prisons, Torture, and Empire. Professor Davis was a critical voice in black freedom struggles and continues to organize against the prison-industrial complex.

"In the spirit of Angela Y. Davis's dedication to social justice, Giannina Braschi has advanced public knowledge and activism through her research and unique talents as a public intellectual. She not only reminds us of our individual responsibility to be creative but of our collective creative power—through metaphors, speeches, and revolutionary artforms, but also through direct appeals to government and through public manifestations. Braschi has dedicated nearly 40 years to creating a body of writing that helps to educate the public on the structural inequities of her native Puerto Rico and American society at large. She writes of the human flow of mass migrations, mass incarceration, democracy, liberty, and creativity," observed FlowerSong Press's Editor-in-Chief Frederick Luis Aldama.

Braschi's opus magnus Putinoika (published by FlowerSong Press on September 27, 2024) discusses the rise of frenzy, rage, and plague in the Putin and Trump era, with the aim of ending pollution, collusion, and delusion. Her prior books include Empire of Dreams, Yo-Yo Boing!, and United States of Banana. The Library of Congress calls her writing "cutting-edge, influential, and even revolutionary." Her texts have been widely adapted and applied to theatre, chamber music, graphic novels, photography, artist books, short films, fashion, industrial design, and urban planning.

The American Studies Association Awards ceremony will take place in Baltimore on Thursday, November 14 at 6:00pm in the Key Ballroom of the Baltimore Hilton Inner Harbor.

Publicist Lucas Jones: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553275/ANGELA_Y_DAVIS_AWARD_GIANNINA_BRASCHI.jpg

SOURCE FlowerSong Press