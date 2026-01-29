Historic Attendance Elevates Korean Cultural Legacy as 'Korean Treasures' Exhibition Draws to a Close in Washington

Over 200 works exhibited from the late Samsung Chairman's donated art collection

Exhibition concludes on February 1 at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., in partnership with the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, hosted a gala event on Jan. 28 at the Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the success of the "Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared" exhibition, the first U.S. showcase of masterpieces from the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee's renowned art collection.

The exhibition, which opened to the public on Nov. 15 and will run through Feb. 1, is expected to draw over 65,000 visitors, a significant milestone comparable to the attendance for other major international exhibits at the National Museum of Asian Art, underscoring the profound interest in Korea's rich artistic heritage.

Curated from the personal collection of over 23,000 pieces amassed by the late Chairman of Samsung, Lee Kun-hee, the exhibition was organized by the National Museum of Asian Art, the National Museum of Korea, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

At the gala, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee thanked the organizers and recognized the importance of Washington, D.C. as the first stop of the exhibit's global tour. He also took a special moment to honor American veterans of the Korean War, attributing Korea's modern success and its ability to preserve its heritage to their sacrifice more than seven decades ago.

"Memory and history are important to Koreans. That is part of why this exhibit means so much to me," Executive Chairman Lee said. "Despite the hardships of colonial rule and the Korean War, my father and grandfather believed it was their duty to safeguard the future of our culture. It was a tremendous honor to share this collection with you. I believe it's our small contribution to bringing the American and Korean people closer together."

Members of the Lee family, including Hong Ra-hee, Director Emerita of the Leeum Museum of Art, Lee Boo-jin, President & CEO of Hotel Shilla, Lee Seo-hyun, President of Samsung C&T, and Kim Jae Youl, President of Samsung Global Research, were in attendance.

Among the 250 guests were Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Andy Kim, Governor Wes Moore and Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) highlighted that "this art exhibit is a powerful reminder that the enduring U.S.–Republic of Korea alliance is built not only on economic ties, but through the stories and shared values that connect us, Samsung's investment in America represents confidence in our workers and a commitment to advancing opportunity and prosperity for both nations."

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, "I am honored to attend and deliver remarks at the Samsung Gala in recognition of Korea's great cultural heritage. Texas's partnership with Samsung has been critical to strengthening America's leadership in technology and semiconductors and creating tens of thousands of high-quality jobs for Texas workers that fuel long-term economic growth."

Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) also commented that "the connections between the United States and Korea run deep, and they'll continue to grow stronger thanks to collaboration with and investment from companies like Samsung. As the first Korean American to serve in the U.S. Senate, I'm excited that my two boys can see this incredible exhibit of Korean heritage, and for Americans from across the country to visit the collection that the Lee family has brought here."

Prominent business leaders in attendance included Wendell Weeks, Corning Chairman & CEO, Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, and Jerry Yang, Founding Partner, AME Cloud Ventures; Co-Founder, Yahoo!

Chairman Weeks said at the event that "building on five decades of partnership, Samsung and Corning have pushed the boundaries of what's possible. The Lee family's contributions extend far beyond Samsung and Korea. Their visionary leadership has shaped industries, transformed lives, and built enduring bridges between nations and generations. This exhibition embodies the passion for creation of the Lee family, which for generations has made a positive impact on the entire globe."

Other notable attendees included Kim Youngna, former Director of the National Museum of Korea, Chase Robinson, Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, and Korean War veterans, including Rudy B. Meekins, Sr.

Buddhist statues and ceramics from the Joseon Dynasty highlight hand-picked exhibit

As attendees made a tour of the exhibition during the gala, they were introduced to a story of creativity and innovation that has shaped Korean culture for centuries, represented by artworks that span across sculptures, furnishings, ceramics as well as traditional and modern paintings.

Among the more than 200 pieces featured in the exhibit were Faceted Bottle with Bamboo, The Lotus Sutra, and Bodhisattva Triad with a Single Halo – all National Treasures of Korea. One of the most popular pieces on display was the 19th-century Drum Stand for its resemblance to the character "Derpy" from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters. Another standout was the Sun, Moon, and Five Peaks, a 19th-century royal court painting symbolizing the Joseon monarchy. The exhibition was comprised of 10 sub-themes, such as the historical evolution of ceramics from the Goryeo and Joseon dynasties as well as inspiring Buddhist artwork, encompassing over 1,500 years of Korean history.

This was the largest special exhibition of Korean art held at the National Museum of Asian Art, with the number of daily visitors almost double that of similar-sized exhibitions at the Smithsonian. Souvenirs that depicted the Moon Jar and lighting products featuring imagery from Clearing after Rain on Mount Inwang were among the items that sold out early, according to the National Museum of Asian Art.

Collection's Global Tour continues to Chicago and London

This exhibition was made possible by a grant awarded through the National Museum of Korea's Overseas Korean Galleries Support Program, and curators from both the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea participated in the curation of the exhibit and compilation of the exhibition catalogue.

Following the conclusion of the exhibition at the National Museum of Asian Art, the collection will travel to the Art Institute of Chicago to be on display from March through July and then to the British Museum in London for a special exhibit from September through January 2027. This global tour will offer residents and visitors a rare opportunity to experience Korean cultural heritage through artworks spanning centuries and reflecting Korea's unique history.

