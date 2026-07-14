Historic Black House Speakers from Across the Nation to Gather in Chicago for "Beyond the Gavel" Brunch Celebration
News provided byThe People for Emanuel Chris Welch
Jul 14, 2026, 15:06 ET
CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch will welcome four of the nation's most influential legislative leaders to Chicago for Beyond the Gavel, a first-of-its-kind brunch celebration honoring historic leadership, enduring legacy, and the impact of public service beyond elected office.
Hosted during the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL), along the iconic Chicago River, the event will bring together five trailblazing House Speakers who have each made history in their respective states:
- Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
- New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie
- Virginia House Speaker Don Scott
- Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna E. McClinton
- Delaware House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown
Collectively, these leaders represent a defining chapter in American history. Each has broken barriers, expanded opportunity, and demonstrated that leadership is measured not only by the office one holds, but by the lives one changes.
"Beyond the Gavel is about more than celebrating historic firsts," said Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "It's about honoring leaders who have opened doors for others, strengthened our democracy, and proven that public service can create lasting change. Together, we represent the progress that's possible when opportunity meets determination, and with everyone in town for NCSL, we're excited to celebrate that legacy in the city of Chicago."
The event will bring together elected officials, community leaders, labor organizations, advocates, and supporters from across the country for an inspiring morning recognizing transformational leadership and the collective impact these Speakers continue to have within their states and across the nation.
Beyond the Gavel
A Brunch Celebration Supporting and Celebrating Historic Leadership, Lasting Legacy, and Impact Beyond the Gavel
Date: Monday, July 27
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location:
NAIA
300 N. La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60654
Tickets: $300
Tickets are available at: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/beyondthegavel
Space is limited, and advance RSVP is required. Guests may email [email protected] for questions or sponsorship opportunities.
SOURCE The People for Emanuel Chris Welch
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