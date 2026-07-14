Historic Black House Speakers from Across the Nation to Gather in Chicago for "Beyond the Gavel" Brunch Celebration

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch will welcome four of the nation's most influential legislative leaders to Chicago for Beyond the Gavel, a first-of-its-kind brunch celebration honoring historic leadership, enduring legacy, and the impact of public service beyond elected office.

Hosted during the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL), along the iconic Chicago River, the event will bring together five trailblazing House Speakers who have each made history in their respective states:

Join Beyond the Gavel, a brunch celebration hosted during the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) along the iconic Chicago River. The event will bring together five trailblazing House Speakers who have each made history in their respective states: Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Virginia House Speaker Don Scott Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna E. McClinton Delaware House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown RSVP at [email protected]

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott

Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna E. McClinton

Delaware House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown

Collectively, these leaders represent a defining chapter in American history. Each has broken barriers, expanded opportunity, and demonstrated that leadership is measured not only by the office one holds, but by the lives one changes.

"Beyond the Gavel is about more than celebrating historic firsts," said Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "It's about honoring leaders who have opened doors for others, strengthened our democracy, and proven that public service can create lasting change. Together, we represent the progress that's possible when opportunity meets determination, and with everyone in town for NCSL, we're excited to celebrate that legacy in the city of Chicago."

The event will bring together elected officials, community leaders, labor organizations, advocates, and supporters from across the country for an inspiring morning recognizing transformational leadership and the collective impact these Speakers continue to have within their states and across the nation.

Event Details

Beyond the Gavel

A Brunch Celebration Supporting and Celebrating Historic Leadership, Lasting Legacy, and Impact Beyond the Gavel

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location:

NAIA

300 N. La Salle Drive

Chicago, IL 60654

Tickets: $300

Tickets are available at: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/beyondthegavel

Space is limited, and advance RSVP is required. Guests may email [email protected] for questions or sponsorship opportunities.

SOURCE The People for Emanuel Chris Welch