Speaker Welch to Host 4th Annual Pride Month Celebration "Equality & Pride 365" on June 12th

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel "Chris" Welch is set to host his annual Pride Month celebration for all, "Equality & Pride 365." Hosted by the legendary entertainer Victoria LePaige, the event kicks off Pride Month and celebrates the Speaker and House Democrats' continuing fight for freedom, expression, and equality.

Known as one of the biggest kick-offs to summer, the event takes place Friday, June 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the I.O. Godfrey Rooftop in Chicago. With the IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge offering incredible city views, this fundraiser has become one of the best political events of the summer. For questions or RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 708.838.7005.

"Pride is more than a celebration — it is a declaration that everyone deserves the freedom to live authentically, love openly, and be treated with dignity and respect," said Welch. "As attacks on the LGBTQ+ community continue across the country, Illinois will remain a place that stands firmly for equality, inclusion, and humanity. Equality & Pride 365 is about celebrating that commitment every single day of the year. I'm proud to bring people together for a night that celebrates love, self-expression, and the belief that everyone deserves to feel seen, valued, and protected."

The event's host committee includes State Representative and LGBTQ+ Caucus member Muri Briel, retired House Majority Leader and LGBTQ+ champion Greg Harris, award-winning social justice advocate Precious Brady-Davis, Chicago LGBT Hall of Famer and Midwest Victory Fund Campaign Chair Ken Mejia Beal, and Continental Pageantry, where performance legends are made.

Known as one of the biggest kick-offs to summer, the event takes place Friday, June 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the I.O. Godfrey Rooftop in Chicago. In addition to being hosted by Victoria Le Paige, this event will feature performances by many legendary entertainers from the Baton Show Lounge. With the IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge offering incredible city views, this fundraiser has become one of the best political events of the summer.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/equalitypride2026. For questions or RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 708-838-7005.

This event is closed to the press.

About Speaker Welch and Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House (DIH) is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, DIH is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

SOURCE The People for Emanuel Chris Welch