Historic Framingham Factory Building Gets New Lease on Life with Bancroft Lofts

News provided by

Greystar

04 Jan, 2024, 12:56 ET

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Bancroft building, which dates back to the early 1900s, has been preserved and given a new purpose by Washington Square Ventures, which has transformed the former factory into 258 apartment homes that are professionally managed by Greystar. The project was awarded a 2023 Preservation Massachusetts Mayor Thomas M. Menino Legacy Award, which recognizes excellence in historic preservation statewide.

The Lofts building is an old mill building that has served as a car manufacturing plant as well as other crated goods throughout the 20th century and was previously home to artists at the Fountain Street Gallery. Some of the industrial components, like raised beams and factory-style windows, have been restored and remain in the Loft building.

"The Bancroft Building is a key piece of Framingham's economic history, having served several purposes throughout its life, and we wanted to make sure it endured for another purpose," said Matt Faris, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Washington Square Ventures. "It began its life as a shoe factory, served as a military supply factory as Bancroft Cap Company, and even saw Bay State Autos manufacture automobiles."

A brand-new building on the property, The Vista, is a ground-up traditional apartment building and features sweeping views of Farm Pond, while the site's former power station has been transformed into a 4,500 sq. ft. amenities hub highlighted by a resort-style swimming pool, lounge with TVs, fire pits and turf, outdoor grilling stations, and a top-notch fitness center inside. Washington Square Ventures is also working on a second phase of Bancroft Lofts with an expansion that would add 300 more apartment homes to the community.

Washington Square Ventures spent the time lovingly restoring the Bancroft Building, using sustainable building practices, and now Bancroft Lofts is a great example of Framingham's reinvention. The vibrant downtown is close to transit, restaurants, many with Brazilian cuisine, and local businesses like Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, a local favorite and official beer of the Boston Celtics. Bancroft Lofts partnered with Jack's Abby to design a special pint glass used as a move-in gift for residents.

The new trendy, creative apartment community provides contemporary living in a historic building that has been intricately woven into the city's history.

For more information on Bancroft Lofts, please visit bancroftlofts.com.  

About Washington Square Ventures
WSV is a vertically integrated Real Estate Investment Management and Development firm with offices in Boston and New York City. WSV is focused on pursuing urban-infill development and repositioning opportunities in the Northeast corridor from greater New York City to Boston. Our portfolio of current and past investments demonstrates a highly sophisticated core-competency of navigating complex value-add real estate investment and land permitting transactions. WSV's Principals bring over 40-years of well-earned expertise and insight into the regional markets in which we reside, combined with the ability to forge genuine and inclusive relationships with the communities that we serve.

SOURCE Greystar

Also from this source

Greystar and Partners Group Break Ground on 7340 Wisconsin in Bethesda

Greystar and Partners Group Break Ground on 7340 Wisconsin in Bethesda

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental...
Active Adult Community Everleigh Deerfield Begins Pre-leasing

Active Adult Community Everleigh Deerfield Begins Pre-leasing

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.