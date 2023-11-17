Historic Greenville, South Carolina Makes New Furniture and Décor Store Feel at Home

Ballard Designs Prepares to Open in Renovated Iconic Landmark Building.

This coming spring, omnichannel retailer Ballard Designs will make a little local history when it opens a new store in the former Army & Navy building located at 660 South Main Street in Greenville's historic downtown.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, the popular home furniture and décor retailer, is opening a second location in the Palmetto State soon. Its new Greenville location is part of the 40-year-old brand's ongoing retail expansion spanning 19 states and, currently, 20 retail stores. The store is planned for opening in March.

Figure 2 The interior of the historic "Army Navy Store" has been carefully, and thoughtfully rehabilitated for its new use, Ballard Designs opening in Spring 2024. Figure 1 Façade of Ballard Designs' new store location in Greenville SC, a rehabilitated landmark building known as "the old Army Navy Store". Ballard will move in during the spring of 2024. The prior tenants vacated in 2021.

"We're very excited to be moving into historic Greenville and thrilled to be able to give this wonderful, iconic building a new life," relates Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "At Ballard, we love redesigning and reinvigorating spaces, and our new Greenville store will really showcase that passion."

Constructed in 1877, the familiar Greenville structure has undergone an extensive rehabilitation.

EXTERIOR –

Outside, the historic storefront and signage have been restored.

Windows and decorative features which had been added after the structure was originally built have been replaced.

Windows and decorative features with more compatible designs, based on historic photographs, have been installed.

INTERIOR –

Ballard Designs will occupy both floors of the newly renovated 6118 square-foot space.

When the store opens, guests will find inspiration everywhere they look while browsing fully decorated room vignettes featuring Ballard's exclusive line of furniture, lighting, rugs, outdoor collections, and other home furnishings and decor.

Decorating lovers can also schedule complimentary in-store meetings with expert design consultants.

"We have 40 years of sales data proving that Ballard Designs has lots of fans in the Greenville area," Milanese added. "We love making spaces beautiful for our customers, and what a fun opportunity to do it in such an iconic Greenville landmark that we can call home."

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

