Historical Thriller Set In 1960s Deep South Follows the Mysterious Disappearance of a Brilliant Physician

Facing racism and bigotry rampant at the time, a group of amateur sleuths investigating his disappearance uncover a dark past

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new historical thriller peels back the layers of a small-town doctor's identity and his ties to a dark, global past. A German doctor's brilliance earns him an esteemed reputation in his new rural 1960s Florida community, until his disappearance unearths a lifetime of secrets.

“The Panacea Doctor: The mysterious disappearance of a beloved physician” by Andrew I. Schafer

In "The Panacea Doctor," by Andrew I Schafer, Dr. Ernest Peltz is a clinician whose genius earns him trust and admiration among the Florida panhandle residents of Panacea and Apalachicola. However, the physician's facade begins to crumble following a sudden illness at a Passover dinner, leading to a complex investigation involving the FBI and local authorities. As the investigation deepens, it reveals a history involving covert CIA mind-control experiments and the possibility of operating under an assumed identity. The novel also examines the intersection of the Civil Rights movement and the Holocaust, highlighting the "metamorphosis" of residents who find themselves caught between their established prejudices and the shocking truth of the man they trusted.

"The story explores how easily a person with a polished exterior and immense talent can mask a history of profound destruction," said Schafer. "In a setting as isolated as the 1960s Deep South, the line between a community's savior and its greatest threat becomes dangerously blurred."

Schafer is an academic physician, educator, and scientist. This is especially evident in the notes and citations section at the end of the book that provides historical and scientific context for the story, detailing the real-world origins of the Tallahassee civil rights sit-ins and the naming of the town of Panacea. He also shares technical explanations regarding other plot points in the book, such as the "Project MKUltra" experiments and the biological characteristics of Mycoplasma pneumoniae and toxic oleander plants. Schafer, who has served as Chief of Medicine at three different medical schools, utilized his training to inspire his first novel, "Unclean Hands," about the nineteenth-century discovery of the importance of handwashing by physicians, well before the discovery of bacteria.

"The Panacea Doctor: The mysterious disappearance of a beloved physician"

By Andrew I. Schafer

ISBN: 9781665765367 (softcover); 9781665774796 (hardcover); 9781665765374 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Andrew I. Schafer is an academic physician, educator, and scientist. He was born and raised in Budapest, Hungary, and immigrated to the US during the Hungarian Revolution. Schafer received his B.S from Northeastern University, Boston, Mass., and his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa. After he completed his residency at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Ill., and a fellowship in Hematology at MGH-Brigham and Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Mass., he joined the Harvard faculty. Schafer has served as the Chief of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Weill Cornell College of Medicine, NYC. To learn more, please visit www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861512-the-panacea-doctor.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing