WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Hit-Promotional-Products-Recalls-Ceramic-Mugs-Due-to-Burn-and-Laceration-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Coastline Ceramic Mugs

Hazard: The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Hit Promotional Products for a free replacement mug.

Consumer Contact:

Hit Promotional Products at 800-237-6305, Extension 2691, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lthibado@hitpromo.net or visit www.hitpromo.net and click on product recalls under the Support menu near the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Units: About 34,000

Description:

This recall involves the Coastline Ceramic Mug that was given away as a free promotional item at meetings or events. The mugs are decorated with various logos and come in a variety of colors with a gray bottom. "China" is printed on the bottom of each mug.

Incidents/Injuries: Hit Promotional Products has received ten reports of the mugs cracking or breaking when in use with hot liquids. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from October 2018 through September 2019.

Importer: Hit Promotional Products Inc., of Largo, Fla

Manufactured in: China

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Date: October 29, 2019

Recall Number: 20-014

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

