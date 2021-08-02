Hit the Slopes with Club Med's New All-Inclusive Ski Openings and Offerings

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announced today new details on the continued expansion and enhancement of their current ski offerings in North America and the Alps. The leading ski operator, with more than 20 low-density ski resorts located in Canada, the French, Swiss, and Italian Alps as well as China and Japan, and each spread across 50+ acres offering peace of mind for travelers, shared details on:

Club Med Québec, the brand's first resort in Canada and newest four-season all-inclusive ski resort, opening December 3, 2021 .

and newest four-season all-inclusive ski resort, opening . The brand's newest resort in the Alps, Club Med La Rosière, welcoming their first-ever winter ski season this year.

An exclusive offer for up to 45% off* for travelers seeking all-inclusive mountain escapes in the Alps or closer-to-home in Canada , reminding travelers that compared to a do-it-yourself ski trip, Club Med ensures a worry-free, higher savings vacation with all-inclusive ski packages including accommodations, lift tickets, group ski and snowboard lessons, childrens' clubs for ages 4-17, après-ski activities, and all-day dining.

Club Med Québec Opening December 2021 In Canada

Club Med Québec, Club Med's first resort in Canada, is officially opening to guests on December 3, 2021. Just 90 minutes away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region, the four-season all-inclusive mountain resort is spread across 300+ acres among a preserved natural landscape and features sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River, ideal for an enchanting mountain getaway.

Accommodations: With 302 rooms and a private Exclusive Collection (5-Star) luxury space featuring 25 suites, the resort offers spacious accommodations that appeal to all travelers, each designed to echo the character of the region. Select rooms channel the colors of Québec with winter white, twilight blue, and yellow sun decor, and other rooms feature elements like blond wooden floors and lofty ceilings akin to the warmth of the region's ancestral homes. Nestled at the top of the resort, the Exclusive Collection space offers incredible views, exclusive amenities, and all-inclusive premium services, such as concierge service, breakfast room service, a dedicated bar with daily evening champagne service, and an exclusive lounge with a roaring fireplace and cozy seating options surrounded by picturesque views of the St. Lawrence River.



New Club Med La Rosière Welcoming Its First Winter Season In The Alps

Following an exciting summer season, Club Med La Rosière, the brand's newest resort in the Alps, will welcome guests for its first winter season later this year. Situated 6,400 feet above sea level in the Tarentaise Valley of the French Alps, the all-inclusive ski resort offers sweeping 180-degree views of the surrounding region and unlimited ski-in/ski-out access in the heart of Espace San Bernardo, well-known for its sunshine and snow cover.

Accommodations: With 395 spacious rooms emanating the cozy atmosphere of a refined alpine Chalet, the resort offers a variety of accommodation styles catered to all travelers, including some interconnecting rooms for larger groups and others with private balconies for guests to take in the surrounding landscape.



Exclusive Savings On Getaways To Club Med's Most Popular Ski Resorts

Americans are already planning their upcoming ski vacations, with bookings for Club Med's all-inclusive ski resorts in Canada and the Alps currently trending 10% higher versus 2019.

Travelers looking to save can take advantage of Club Med's Ski Getaways Sale, open for bookings now through August 31, 2021 with travel dates from now to February 18, 2022. With up to 45% off*, travelers can enjoy an all-inclusive ski vacation at Club Med's top mountain resorts in Canada and the Alps, including newer resorts like Club Med Québec and family-favorites Club Med Les Arcs Panorama and Club Med Grand Massif Samoëns Morillon, all offering unlimited outdoor activities, refined culinary experiences, and premium accommodations with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Kids under 4 also stay free!

Rather than planning a do-it-yourself ski trip, travelers can worry less, save more, and enjoy a hassle-free ski vacation with Club Med's all-inclusive ski packages, which include premium accommodations, lift passes, group ski and snowboard lessons, all-day dining, après-ski activities, free Wi-Fi, and childrens' clubs – while ensuring guests' total peace of mind when conquering the world's top slopes.

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Flexible Cancellation Policy: For new bookings with travel until December 16, 2021 , guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date).

Emergency Assistance Program: All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.

Safe Together protocols: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.

For full details on the above policies, please visit www.clubmed.us/staywithconfidence.

For full details on Club Med's current ski offerings, please visit: https://www.clubmed.us/o/early-booking-ski. For images, please visit here for images of Club Med Québec (Canada) and here for the best of Club Med's ski resorts.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

