Hitachi High-Tech Group to lead Japanese distribution of SparkCognition's automated machine learning modeling product, Darwin™

The increase in development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in recent years has enabled organizations to gain new business insights about how to use and analyze the enormous amount of data collected through Internet of Things (IoT) applications. As a result, needs for enhancing business efficiency and automation by utilizing AI to solve business challenges, such as demand and quality prediction, are also increasing. Meanwhile, the worldwide demand for data scientists, who have integral advanced knowledge for using AI, is rapidly increasing, and securing these positions has become a challenge for companies.

The Hitachi High-Tech Group has been providing solutions that promote and support its customers' ability to use their data efficiently, including IoT platforms, self-service data analytics tools, and secured private cloud services. By adding Darwin to its portfolio, the Hitachi High-Tech Group will be able to improve its analytics capabilities, drive process efficiencies, and empower its analysts and data scientists. In Japan, Hitachi High-Tech Solutions Corporation (CEO: Masahiro Taniguchi, "Hitachi High-Tech Solutions") will distribute Darwin. Other Hitachi High-Tech Group companies will distribute Darwin in other Asian countries and regions.

"We are delighted to be able to deliver SparkCognition technology that we have observed thriving in the AI industry. As the number of IoT technologies has increased in recent years, collecting and analyzing enormous amounts of data can offer invaluable business insights," said Masahiro Taniguchi, President of Hitachi High-Tech Solutions. "The Hitachi High-Tech Group's data scientists will use Darwin and our cloud service to support our customers to solve problems and enhance business efficiency."

Darwin is a machine-learning product that accelerates data science at scale by automating the building and deployment of predictive models. Darwin provides a productive environment that empowers both data scientists and non-data scientists with a broad spectrum of experience to quickly prototype use cases and develop, tune, and implement machine-learning applications faster than traditional data-science methods. By combining Hitachi High-Tech Group's IoT solutions with SparkCognition's Darwin, Hitachi High-Tech Group will help customers make full use of their data and maximize the speed of tackling business issues.

"SparkCognition is proud to expand our international reach by collaborating with Hitachi High-Tech Group. Like us, they have invested in state-of-the-art data tools to accelerate their product development and better serve their customers," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "For that reason, teaming with Hitachi High-Tech was a very natural fit, both for SparkCognition as a whole and for our process-improving automated AI model building product, Darwin. We are looking forward to working with Hitachi High-Tech and are committed to creating value for our clients through our collaboration."

Hitachi High-Tech Solutions: https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/about/corporate/group/hsl/

Darwin: https://www.sparkcognition.com/Darwin

About Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Analytical & Medical Solutions (manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments), Nano-Technology Solutions (manufacture and sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment), and Industrial Solutions (providing high value-added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc.). The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2018 were approx. JPY 731.1 billion [USD 6.6 billion]. For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/

About Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc.

Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. ("HTA") is a privately-owned global affiliate company that operates within the Hitachi Group Companies. HTA sells and services semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instrumentation, scientific instruments, and bio-related products as well as industrial equipment, electronic devices, and electronic and industrial materials. For more information on Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/us.

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With our leading edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, Wall Street Journal's 25 Tech Companies to Watch, and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com

