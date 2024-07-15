Hitachi Vantara Appoints Joe Novak as New Head of Global Customer Success and Support

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Joe Novak has joined the company as its new senior vice president (SVP) of Global Customer Success and Support, effective immediately. In this role, Novak will be responsible for driving customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention on a global scale. He will collaborate closely with the company's cross-functional teams, including sales, product development, IT, and marketing to align its strategies with customers' needs and business objectives. He reports directly to Sheila Rohra, Hitachi Vantara's chief executive officer, and will serve on the company's executive committee.

"From speaking with customers, partners, and analysts, we understand how many organizations are struggling to optimize and manage the complexity of their data storage and hybrid cloud environments, especially in the age of GenAI," said Rohra. "Joe brings a laser focus on the customer journey, and his proven ability to accelerate business growth, modernize the customer experience, and lead enterprise transformation will be foundational to our goal of becoming the leader in the hybrid cloud market. I look forward to working with Joe and the leadership team to strengthen our customer-centric culture and can continuously improve our service offerings."

A nearly 40-year storage and technology veteran, Novak has proven expertise leading various customer success and support teams, critical accounts programs, support services, digital support, professional services, and renewals teams. He has led large, global service and support organizations for revenue streams of up to $2 billion. He has also been very successful in building award-winning support sites and improving margins while significantly improving customer satisfaction. He has led services and support teams at Cisco, NetApp, Extreme Networks, and client support operations at Allscripts.

"With its renewed focus on AI-enabled data infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara is quickly asserting its dynamic capabilities in hybrid cloud management," said Novak. "With an already strong foundation to build from, I am confident that we will be able to quickly and seamlessly develop new, comprehensive success programs to help our customers embrace an AI-led approach to data management. Our goal is to ensure that our customers can achieve their desired outcomes and maximize the value they get from our solutions."

