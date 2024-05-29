Hitachi Vantara Expands Virtual Storage Platform One Portfolio to Include New Block Storage Appliance

Virtual Storage Platform One Block empowers mid-sized enterprises to transform data management with breakthroughs in simplicity, security, and sustainability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the launch of its new block storage appliance as part of its Virtual Storage Platform One hybrid-cloud data platform. The new offerings include three dedicated models providing businesses with a common data plane across structured and unstructured data in block storage, specifically designed to remove complexity, enhance data protection, and reduce carbon emissions. Enhanced with features to transform the data storage experience, the block platform data foundation is tailored to meet storage needs of the mid-sized enterprise market segment by leveraging the resilience, reliability, and sustainability of Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One.

The rise of AI and connected technologies has led to an exponential surge in data volumes, as businesses expect the amount of data they use to double between 2023 and 2025. As a result, businesses, especially mid-sized organizations, are being forced to rethink how to build and scale their data architectures. At the same time, the unprecedented amount of data growth has posed challenges for organizations looking to meet ambitious sustainability goals. According to a recent survey, 68% of IT decision makers indicated they were concerned with the impact AI/ML had on their organization's energy use and carbon footprint, and 77% of respondents said that legacy data architectures negatively impacted their sustainability performance.

The new Virtual Storage Platform One Block storage appliance reflects the latest in advanced data infrastructure technology, including the ability to optimize rack space while also reducing power consumption and cooling costs. The platform's ease-of-use, complemented by features such as self-installation capabilities, Ops Center Clear Sight for cloud-based management, and dynamic drive protection simplify day-to-day operations. Additional features include:

Hitachi Thin Image Advanced (TIA) snapshot software quickly creates copies for immediate use in decision support, software development, and modern data protection operations. It ensures the confidentiality, compliance, and protection of data against security threats and actively defends structured data against ransomware. Enhanced data protection: The platform features always-available copies of production data for stronger data protection, while TIA also saves up to 90% of disk space by storing only the data blocks that have changed to maintain efficiency.

The platform features always-available copies of production data for stronger data protection, while TIA also saves up to 90% of disk space by storing only the data blocks that have changed to maintain efficiency. A more sustainable flash mid-range appliance: Facilitated by Dynamic Carbon Reduction technology, Virtual Storage Platform One Block reduces energy consumption by switching CPUs into eco-mode during periods of low activity. "Always on compression" allows the system to switch from inline data reduction to post processing which further reduces energy consumption and contributes to a lower CO2 footprint by as much as 30-40%.

Facilitated by Dynamic Carbon Reduction technology, Virtual Storage Platform One Block reduces energy consumption by switching CPUs into eco-mode during periods of low activity. "Always on compression" allows the system to switch from inline data reduction to post processing which further reduces energy consumption and contributes to a lower CO2 footprint by as much as 30-40%. Reduced complexity: Management tools, including an embedded graphical user interface (GUI) and the intuitive SaaS-based Ops Center Clear Sight portal make it easy to manage and consume the data you need.

"With the continued expansion of our Virtual Storage Platform One portfolio, we're helping businesses to elevate their applications like never before," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "Our Virtual Storage Platform One Block appliance is powerful and dense, delivering the data processing and reliability that mid-sized businesses need while minimizing rack space and reducing power and cooling costs for a more sustainable data center environment. This new offering reaffirms our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions and sets a new standard for storage performance."

Tailored for the mid-sized enterprise sector, Hitachi Vantara's latest block storage appliance has distinct features that set it apart from competitors. Seamlessly integrated into the Virtual Storage Platform One management suite, the block platform's storage arrays can be managed as one. Encompassing block, file, and object storage solutions, each offering delivers common data services, including third-party storage arrays through Hitachi Storage Virtualization Operating System (SVOS) software. Additionally, the platform's 100% data availability guarantee assures uninterrupted data access for mission critical workloads.

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Hitachi Vantara's integration of its new block storage platform into the robust architecture of the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One is a significant advancement for mid-sized enterprises," said Ashish Nadkarni, group vice president and general manager, Worldwide Infrastructure Research, IDC. "This move demonstrates Hitachi's commitment to providing scalable, reliable, and efficient solutions that address the complex needs of businesses navigating structured and unstructured data across hybrid cloud environments."

Virtual Storage Platform One Block facilitates application consolidation with unparalleled flexibility. Starting as small as a single appliance, it seamlessly scales up to a 65-node cluster, accommodating evolving storage requirements effortlessly. This scalability empowers businesses to streamline their infrastructure, reduce complexity, and optimize resource utilization within a unified storage environment. The platform also embraces a hybrid cloud paradigm, enabling businesses to seamlessly run modern cloud-native applications alongside traditional block workloads, bridging the gap between on-premises infrastructure and the cloud.

For more information about Virtual Storage Platform One and its suite of solutions, please visit https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/data-platform.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

