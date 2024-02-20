Hitachi Vantara Names Ayman Abouelwafa as New Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

Hitachi Vantara

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Ayman Abouelwafa has joined the company as its new chief technology officer (CTO), effective immediately. In this role, Abouelwafa will be responsible for identifying and evaluating emerging technologies and executing a forward-looking roadmap that aligns with the business strategy. Abouelwafa reports directly to Sheila Rohra, Hitachi Vantara's chief executive officer, and will serve on the company's executive committee.

"Hitachi Vantara is on a path to grow aggressively and become the number one hybrid cloud company," said Rohra. "With the addition of Ayman to our leadership team, we are taking an important step in building the foundation for future growth. Ayman is a true visionary who brings a deep understanding of market trends and a fundamental awareness of the role that emerging technology can play in addressing current and future challenges. I look forward to working with Ayman as we look to innovate, accelerate growth, and drive market leadership."

A nearly 30-year storage and technology veteran, Abouelwafa was most recently the CTO in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise storage group responsible for driving the commercialization of technologies and intellectual property, managing strategic research, and leading advanced development programs focused on next-generation data storage platforms and software. As an HPE fellow, he worked across HPE to drive innovative technical solutions and identify the trends that helped shape technology and business strategies. Abouelwafa has multiple patents and publications covering a variety of storage systems architecture and technologies. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer control, a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering and computer engineering, and a Master of Business Administration.

"Hitachi Vantara represents the gold standard in data storage and hybrid cloud management and is a company that is well poised to continue driving transformative change in the market," said Abouelwafa. "I look forward to working closely with this incredibly talented team of industry leaders to develop and execute a growth plan that leverages emerging technologies like generative AI to meet customers' demands – both today and in the future."

For more information on Hitachi Vantara's data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management products, solutions, and services, please click here.

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara

Also from this source

Hitachi Vantara and Cisco Unveil Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Managed Services to Address Complexity, Cost Challenges

Hitachi Vantara and Cisco Unveil Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Managed Services to Address Complexity, Cost Challenges

Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud addresses critical challenges in cloud adoption, focusing on cost optimization, flexibility, and...
Hitachi Vantara Names Octavian Tanase as New Chief Product Officer

Hitachi Vantara Names Octavian Tanase as New Chief Product Officer

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Octavian ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.