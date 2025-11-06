HiTHIUM and El-Mor Renewable Energy Announce a Strategic Cooperation to Develop 1.5GWh Long-Duration Energy Storage Projects in Israel

TZUR YIGAL, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiTHIUM, a leading global provider of long-duration energy storage technology, has announced a strategic cooperation agreement with El-Mor Renewable Energy, one of Israel's largest EPC. This partnership marks a signification milestone in HiTHIUM's international expansion into long-duration energy storage (LDES) markets.

HiTHIUM and El-Mor Renewable Energy Announce a Strategic Cooperation

Israel has been rapidly expanding its renewable energy portfolio as part of its national strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This growth has increased the need for grid-scale energy storage to support renewable integration and ensure grid stability and reliability. LDES is emerging as a critical enabler of this clean-energy transition, allowing surplus solar power generated during the day to be stored and dispatched during peak demand or extended low-generation periods.

El-Mor will design and build battery energy storage systems (BESS) and related infrastructures for multiple projects with a total capacity of 1.5GWh and total power of 300MW. The projects will include multiple landmark installations, among which is RAMAT BEKA 1GWh PV+BESS project - the largest project of its kind in the region - setting a new benchmark for grid flexibility in the region.

HiTHIUM will supply its ∞Power 6.25MWh BESS as part of its EEP (Energy Equipment Package), a one-stop solution covering both DC and AC systems. The EEP integrates battery containers, PCS, MV transformers, MV switchgear, and an EMS (PPC) into a unified platform, supported by all-around engineering services ranging from energy and power sizing to grid connection modeling, protection coordination, and fire safety system design. The project will also mark the first major overseas deployment of HiTHIUM's long duration energy storage technology.

"Israel and the broader Middle East are at a turning point in renewable energy transformation," said Steven Song, HiTHIUM Senior Director or Sales, Israel. "Through this strategic partnership with El-Mor, we are delivering the long-duration energy storage technology that will help stabilize Israel's grid, enhance solar integration, and empower a cleaner, more resilient power system for the future."

Avi Elkayam, Chairman of El-Mor Renewable Energy said "We are proud to partner with HiTHIUM in advancing Israel's transition toward sustainable and resilient energy systems. HiTHIUM's ∞Power 6.25MWh solution, coupled with our capabilities in executing large-scale PV projects, high voltage sub-stations, and large-scale BESS systems, allows us to provide a one-stop solution for the Israeli energy market."

This partnership is strategically important for HiTHIUM, demonstrating its leadership in engineering excellence and innovation through its first major overseas LDES project. By combining El-Mor's local EPC expertise with HiTHIUM's technological capabilities, the partnership sets a new standard for utility-scale energy storage deployment.

About HiTHIUM

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading global company in renewable energy technology, committed to delivering energy storage solutions centered on advanced energy storage battery and system technologies. With robust research, production, sales, and service capabilities worldwide, HiTHIUM is the only energy storage-focused company to achieve GWh-scale global shipments of lithium-ion ESS batteries. Its customer-centric approach drives cutting-edge products and solutions for customers across more than 20 countries and regions.

About El-Mor Renewable Energy

El-Mor Renewable Energy is at the forefront of Israel's solar industry. As a fully owned by the El-Mor Group (TASE: ELMR), El-Mor Renewable Energy is the largest EPC in Israel, specializing in the design, construction, commission and maintenance of large and complex solar projects. To date, the company has designed and installed over 1,000 MWp of solar systems combined with 1,500MWh of BESS for the leading solar investors in Israel. In addition, El-Mor's operation and maintenance (O&M) division manages hundreds of solar and BESS plants throughout Israel.

