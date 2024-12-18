Hithium Global Launches ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h High-capacity BESS Customized Beyond Geography and Duration

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12th, 2024, Hithium global launched the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h high-capacity BESS customized beyond geography and duration at the second Hithium Eco-Day, themed "The Freedom of Energy, The Revolution of Life." The global delivery of ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS will begin in Q2 2025.

Hithium Eco-day Product Launch

In response to the industry's increasing demand for "high-capacity" and "scenario-based" energy storage solutions, Hithium introduced the ∞Pack+ platform. This full-scenario high-capacity BESS platform features five key advantages: high-capacity, standardization, platformization, scenario-based, and maintainability. The platform is equipped with Hithium's high-capacity cells, and its pack achieves a high capacity up to nearly 200kWh. The platformization design ensures that up to 72% of components can be shared among packs equipped with different cells. The platform can pair with 2-hour-specialized 587Ah and 4-hour-specialized 1175Ah high-capacity battery cell to adapt to various scenarios with easier replacement and enhanced maintainability.

Based on the ∞Pack+ platform, Hithium launched the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS. In the 2-hour BESS scenario, the battery cell is 587Ah, while in the 4-hour BESS scenario, it is 1175Ah. Furthermore, both scenarios would also work with another Hithium BESS product, which is tailored for desert applications.

The ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS offers user value from five key perspectives:

Ultra-low Cost : Reduces overall costs by up to 15%, with a system lifespan that aligns with photovoltaic systems.

: Reduces overall costs by up to 15%, with a system lifespan that aligns with photovoltaic systems. Superior Safety : The system achieves cell intrinsic safety of large electrodes and is equipped with a composite top cover resistant to over 1,000°C, along with dual-protection BMS for both functional safety and cybersecurity.

: The system achieves cell intrinsic safety of large electrodes and is equipped with a composite top cover resistant to over 1,000°C, along with dual-protection BMS for both functional safety and cybersecurity. Easy Maintenance : The system reduces maintenance time by 50% or more.

: The system reduces maintenance time by 50% or more. High Compatibility : The system is compatible with centralized, string-type, and complex coupled PCS systems.

: The system is compatible with centralized, string-type, and complex coupled PCS systems. Eco-friendly: The system operates at a low noise level (min 65dB). It utilizes a new refrigerant and is built with 100% recyclable components.

Hithium aims to redefine the concept of BESS integration through the principles of decoupling and restructuring, specialized division of labor, independent iteration, and industry collaboration. By 2025, Hithium plans to develop its entire R&D ecological chain for BESS, fostering a new ecology in collaboration with industry partners.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York, California and Dallas. To date, Hithium has shipped 40+ GWh of BESS products (cells, systems and others), ranking as the Tier 1 BESS supplier and the top 5 global market share.

