HitPaw Introduces Groundbreaking Photo Enhancer v2.4.0 with Exciting New Scratch Repair Model

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of HitPaw Photo Enhancer V2.4.0, revolutionizing the way users restore and enhance their cherished memories.

In this update, HitPaw is addressing a new AI model to restore your old photo and fix scratches in photos, improve the quality of fast mode and support separately download AI models, empowering users to restore and enhance their old photos effortlessly while maintaining the highest quality results..

HitPaw Introduces Groundbreaking Photo Enhancer v2.4.0

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

Newly Added Scratch Repair Model to Restore Your Old Photos

The newly added Scratch Repair Model is a game-changer, allowing users to effortlessly restore old photos with scratches and imperfections. With advanced artificial intelligence, this powerful feature analyzes and repairs damaged areas, preserving the authenticity and beauty of precious moments.

Enable Users to Download the AI Model Separately

In response to user feedback, HitPaw now enables users to download the AI model separately, providing greater flexibility and customization options. This allows users to choose the specific models they need, optimizing storage and enhancing overall performance.

Improve the Fast mode of General Model's Photo Enhancing Quality

Moreover, the Fast mode of the General Model has undergone significant improvements in photo enhancing quality. Users can now enjoy faster processing times without compromising the integrity of their images. Experience enhanced details, improved colors, and stunning clarity in your photos, all in record time.



The advanced photo enhancer , featuring the Scratch Repair Model, customizable AI model downloads, and improved Fast mode, is now available for download on HitPaw website. Users can explore these features and benefit from a limited-time promotional offer. For more information and to transform your photo editing experience, visit HitPaw website today.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.



For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www . hitpaw . com /purchase/ buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer . html .

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

