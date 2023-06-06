HitPaw Launches AI Series Products Promotion 2023 and Prepares Great Gifts for you!

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

06 Jun, 2023, 15:41 ET

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the beginning of June, HitPaw launches the AI Products Promotion named "All From AI|Not Only For AI." It indicates that HitPaw has made the AI to be not just AI, but AI technology that can be applied to specific scenarios, such as enhance video/image quality, remove objects, etc using AI technology.

Moreover, HitPaw has prepared amazing gifts for participants, including Amazon E-Gift Cards, Free License Codes, Best Discount and Coupon Codes!

Continue Reading
HitPaw AI Assemble Promotion
HitPaw AI Assemble Promotion

100% To Win The Gift

By choosing, clicking and removing the removable objects from the photo with AI technology, enter your valid email address, you can now unpack your gift!

All participants will have 1 chance for the lottery event, and can get 1 Extra chance to participate by sharing the event page to Twitter/Facebook. The event will be valid until June 20, 2023.

Participants will have chances winning Amazon E-Gift Cards, Free License Codes, Best Discount and Coupon Codes!

Best Discount For AI Products

All the AI products are now having up to 30% discount! You could now buy:

HitPaw Photo Enhancer at $55.99/Year for Win & Mac Version

HitPaw Video Enhancer at $69.99/Year for Win & $76.99/Year for Mac

HitPaw Photo Object Remover at $18.19/Year for Win & $20.99/Year for Mac

HitPaw Video Object Remover at $41.99/Year for Win

HitPaw Watermark Remover at $7.99/Year for Win & $15.99/Year for Mac

Save Up To 40% With HitPaw

Along with the lottery and single-item discount, HitPaw also offers the best deal for product bundles this time.

You can enjoy up to 40% discounts of pairwise combinations of different AI products. Check the event page yourself and discover them!

Biggest Surprise

With the Unprecedented offer, you can get a 5-in-1 Family Set of the HitPaw AI Products! (4-in-1 with Mac version)

With only $149.99 for Mac and $169.99 for Windows, you can enjoy the AI services and free upgrade within one year.

How to participate:

For more information or to participate in this event, please visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in multi-media solutions such as video/photo editing, video/photo enhancing, screen recording, watermark removing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/ 

https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html 

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hitpaw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HitPawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Also from this source

HitPaw Launches Revolutionary Photo Enhancer v2.3.0 with Advanced Features for Faster, High-Quality Results

HitPaw Online Launch "All for Mom" Sale to Celebrates Mother's Day

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.