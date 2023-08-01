HitPaw Launches Cutting-Edge Photo Enhancer v2.5.0, Ushering in a New Era of Image Enhancement

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading software company, proudly presents its latest innovation - the HitPaw Photo Enhancer. Packed with state-of-the-art features, this powerful tool elevates photo editing to new heights.

In this update, HitPaw releases the combination of face model & scratch repair model, customizable editing options, and improved efficiency, empowering users to transcend their creative boundaries.

HitPaw Launches Cutting-Edge Photo Enhancer v2.5.0

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

Unparalleled Old Photo Restoration: Introducing Face Model & Scratch Repair

Preserve precious memories with utmost precision using the new Face Model and Scratch Repair features. The enhanced restoration effect breathes life into old photos, ensuring unmatched clarity and accuracy in facial details, while the Scratch Repair function flawlessly erases imperfections, rejuvenating cherished memories like never before.

Infinite Creative Control: Enhanced Editing Function for Customization

HitPaw Photo Enhancer introduces a suite of powerful editing functions, enabling users to crop, rotate, and customize photo ratios effortlessly. Unleash your creativity and craft visuals that align with your artistic vision, turning ordinary images into captivating works of art.

Tailored Precision: Custom DPI Export for Various Applications

HitPaw Photo Enhancer now allows users to export photos with adjustable DPI settings, ranging from 72 to 300. This customizable feature ensures each image is tailored to its intended purpose, guaranteeing impeccable results for web usage or high-quality prints.

Streamlined Efficiency: Improved Model Processing and User Interaction

Experience unmatched efficiency with HitPaw's enhanced model processing. The seamless user interface provides intuitive navigation, catering to users of all skill levels. Enjoy fast-paced editing without compromising the impeccable quality that HitPaw is renowned for.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

