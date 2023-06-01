HitPaw Launches Revolutionary Photo Enhancer v2.3.0 with Advanced Features for Faster, High-Quality Results

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

01 Jun, 2023, 14:22 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of the latest HitPaw Photo Enhancer, packed with innovative features to elevate the image editing experience.

In this update, HitPaw is addressing color correction, workflow efficiency, format compatibility, and optimatization for interaction, empowering the users to elevate their creativity and achieve exceptional results.

Continue Reading
HitPaw Launches Revolutionary Photo Enhancer v2.3.0
HitPaw Launches Revolutionary Photo Enhancer v2.3.0

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

Newly Added Model to Correct Color in Image

The newly added model is a game-changer, designed to correct color imperfections in images with unparalleled precision. Whether it's adjusting white balance or fine-tuning hues, this advanced feature ensures vibrant and accurate color representation, resulting in stunning visuals.

Free Batching Importing Photos Without Any Limits

To empower users with seamless workflow management, the enhancer now offers free batching, enabling unlimited importing of photos in one go. Gone are the days of tedious manual selection - effortlessly enhance and transform multiple images simultaneously, saving valuable time and effort.

Supported More Formats Including TIFF

In response to user demand, HitPaw Photo Enhancer has expanded the supported formats to JPG, PNG, WebP and TIFF. Now photographers, designers, and artists can effortlessly work with a wider range of file types, ensuring compatibility and convenience.

Optimize the Interaction for Batch Processing and Guide

The latest release also optimizes the interaction for batch processing, providing a user-friendly interface and intuitive guidance. Users can easily navigate through the batch processing workflow, effortlessly applying enhancements to multiple images while benefiting from helpful prompts and suggestions.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html.

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Also from this source

HitPaw Online Launch "All for Mom" Sale to Celebrates Mother's Day

HitPaw Online AI Video Enhancer New Release: Upscale Videos Up to 1080P/4K/8K

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.