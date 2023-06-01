HitPaw Launches Revolutionary Photo Enhancer v2.3.0 with Advanced Features for Faster, High-Quality Results

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of the latest HitPaw Photo Enhancer, packed with innovative features to elevate the image editing experience.

In this update, HitPaw is addressing color correction, workflow efficiency, format compatibility, and optimatization for interaction, empowering the users to elevate their creativity and achieve exceptional results.

HitPaw Launches Revolutionary Photo Enhancer v2.3.0

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

Newly Added Model to Correct Color in Image

The newly added model is a game-changer, designed to correct color imperfections in images with unparalleled precision. Whether it's adjusting white balance or fine-tuning hues, this advanced feature ensures vibrant and accurate color representation, resulting in stunning visuals.

Free Batching Importing Photos Without Any Limits

To empower users with seamless workflow management, the enhancer now offers free batching, enabling unlimited importing of photos in one go. Gone are the days of tedious manual selection - effortlessly enhance and transform multiple images simultaneously, saving valuable time and effort.

Supported More Formats Including TIFF

In response to user demand, HitPaw Photo Enhancer has expanded the supported formats to JPG, PNG, WebP and TIFF. Now photographers, designers, and artists can effortlessly work with a wider range of file types, ensuring compatibility and convenience.

Optimize the Interaction for Batch Processing and Guide

The latest release also optimizes the interaction for batch processing, providing a user-friendly interface and intuitive guidance. Users can easily navigate through the batch processing workflow, effortlessly applying enhancements to multiple images while benefiting from helpful prompts and suggestions.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

