HitPaw Launches Spooktacular Halloween Campaign with Exclusive Discount: Prepares to Celebrate the 2024 Festival with Hot Products and Huge Discounts

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw is a leading multimedia solution provider specializing in photo and video, audio editing tools. This Halloween, HitPaw is stirring up some thrilling surprises! We are proud to announce our Halloween Co-Branded Campaign, featuring exclusive bundles in collaboration with Tenorshare and 4DDiG with up to 75% off.

Limited-time offers bring together the best from all three brands to help users offer a full range of solutions for your smartphone, computer and multimedia requirements.

HitPaw Launches Spooktacular Halloween

Announces 2024 HitPaw Halloween Event:

HitPaw has fantastic deals on top-selling items: Video Converter, Video Enhancer and VoicePea, FotorPea for participants. Take advantage of the special "1X1 Bundle" Halloween promotion! By using HitPaw products, you can edit and enhance your Halloween-exclusive video and images.

Halloween Event ends November 7, 2024.

HitPaw Halloween Campaign:

Exclusive Halloween Bundles: Get access to our premium photo and video, audio editing software at scarily low prices!

Up to 75% OFF: Save big with discounts on select HitPaw tools, perfect for creators looking to add a haunting touch to their Halloween projects.

This campaign combines the powerful offerings of HitPaw, Tenorshare, and 4DDiG, bringing users an all-in-one solution for creativity, device management, and data recovery.

Key Features of HitPaw's Main Products:

AI-Powered Enhancements: Automatically sharpen and improve the quality of your photos and videos for a professional touch, perfect for capturing every chilling detail.



Transform Voice Instantly: from ghostly whispers to menacing monster growls, our AI-powered voice generator adds the perfect creepy touch to your content.



Video Editing Made Easy: Cut, trim, merge, and add effects to your videos with a simple, intuitive interface—perfect for both beginners and experienced creators.

Discounts:

HitPaw Video Converter at $31.96 /Year for Win & Mac Version





/Year for Win & Mac Version HitPaw FotorPea at $71.99 /Year for Win & $79.99 /Year for Mac Version





/Year for Win & /Year for Mac Version HitPaw Video Enhancer at $79.99 /Year for Win & $87.99 /Year for Mac





/Year for Win & /Year for Mac HitPaw Editmakor at $39.96 /Year for Win & Mac Version





/Year for Win & Mac Version Cross-branded 8-in-1 bundles: Tenorshare AI Writter + Tenorshare PDF AI + Tenorshare AI PPT + 4DDig File Repair + 4DDig Duplicate File Deleter + HitPaw Video Enahncer +HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw Video Converter for Win on $232.79 and $264.81 for Mac

For more information, visit:

[OFFICIAL] Halloween Special Offer 2024 - HitPaw

About HitPaw:

With user-friendly interfaces and powerful features, HitPaw helps content creators, professionals, and casual users bring their creative ideas to life effortlessly.

INFORMATION: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare offers innovative solutions for data management, backup, recovery, and more across multiple platforms, making device handling simple and efficient. [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare - Focus on Smartphone, Windows and Mac Data Solutions

About 4DDiG:

4DDiG is a trusted brand in data recovery, providing users with the ability to recover lost files securely and efficiently. [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare 4DDiG- Focus on Windows & Mac Data Recovery Solutions

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd