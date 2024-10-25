HitPaw Launches Spooktacular Halloween Campaign with Exclusive Discount: Prepares to Celebrate the 2024 Festival with Hot Products and Huge Discounts
Oct 25, 2024, 15:31 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw is a leading multimedia solution provider specializing in photo and video, audio editing tools. This Halloween, HitPaw is stirring up some thrilling surprises! We are proud to announce our Halloween Co-Branded Campaign, featuring exclusive bundles in collaboration with Tenorshare and 4DDiG with up to 75% off.
Limited-time offers bring together the best from all three brands to help users offer a full range of solutions for your smartphone, computer and multimedia requirements.
Announces 2024 HitPaw Halloween Event:
HitPaw has fantastic deals on top-selling items: Video Converter, Video Enhancer and VoicePea, FotorPea for participants. Take advantage of the special "1X1 Bundle" Halloween promotion! By using HitPaw products, you can edit and enhance your Halloween-exclusive video and images.
Halloween Event ends November 7, 2024.
HitPaw Halloween Campaign:
Exclusive Halloween Bundles: Get access to our premium photo and video, audio editing software at scarily low prices!
Up to 75% OFF: Save big with discounts on select HitPaw tools, perfect for creators looking to add a haunting touch to their Halloween projects.
This campaign combines the powerful offerings of HitPaw, Tenorshare, and 4DDiG, bringing users an all-in-one solution for creativity, device management, and data recovery.
Key Features of HitPaw's Main Products:
- AI-Powered Enhancements: Automatically sharpen and improve the quality of your photos and videos for a professional touch, perfect for capturing every chilling detail.
- Transform Voice Instantly: from ghostly whispers to menacing monster growls, our AI-powered voice generator adds the perfect creepy touch to your content.
- Video Editing Made Easy: Cut, trim, merge, and add effects to your videos with a simple, intuitive interface—perfect for both beginners and experienced creators.
Discounts:
- HitPaw Video Converter at $31.96/Year for Win & Mac Version
- HitPaw FotorPea at $71.99/Year for Win & $79.99/Year for Mac Version
- HitPaw Video Enhancer at $79.99/Year for Win & $87.99/Year for Mac
- HitPaw Editmakor at $39.96/Year for Win & Mac Version
- Cross-branded 8-in-1 bundles: Tenorshare AI Writter + Tenorshare PDF AI + Tenorshare AI PPT + 4DDig File Repair + 4DDig Duplicate File Deleter + HitPaw Video Enahncer +HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw Video Converter for Win on $232.79 and $264.81 for Mac
For more information, visit:
[OFFICIAL] Halloween Special Offer 2024 - HitPaw
About HitPaw:
With user-friendly interfaces and powerful features, HitPaw helps content creators, professionals, and casual users bring their creative ideas to life effortlessly.
INFORMATION: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider
About Tenorshare:
Tenorshare offers innovative solutions for data management, backup, recovery, and more across multiple platforms, making device handling simple and efficient. [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare - Focus on Smartphone, Windows and Mac Data Solutions
About 4DDiG:
4DDiG is a trusted brand in data recovery, providing users with the ability to recover lost files securely and efficiently. [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare 4DDiG- Focus on Windows & Mac Data Recovery Solutions
