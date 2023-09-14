HitPaw Photo Enhancer v2.6.0 Revolutionizes Photo Editing with New Enhancer Features for Stunning Results

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

14 Sep, 2023, 15:51 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a trailblazing force in software innovation, is thrilled to announce the latest release of the HitPaw Photo Enhancer. Packed with cutting-edge features, this enhancement tool takes photo editing to a whole new level, allowing users to bring their creative visions to life like never before.

In this update, HitPaw releases the low-light model, image feathering, new AI algorithm for face model and support for HEIC format, continuing to empower our users with powerful, user-friendly features.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer v2.6.0
LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

Illuminate Your Photos: Introducing the Low-light Model

Capturing moments in low-light conditions has never been easier. The newly added Low-light Model utilizes advanced AI technology to enhance and brighten photos taken in challenging lighting environments. Preserve details and colors in dimly lit settings, ensuring your memories shine.

Unparalleled Image Processing: Image Feathering for Noise Reduction

HitPaw Photo Enhancer now offers Image Feathering, a powerful tool for processing noisy images. This feature effectively reduces noise while maintaining image sharpness, resulting in cleaner, more professional-looking photos.

HEIC Format Support and New AI Algorithm for Face Model

To cater to modern image formats, HitPaw Photo Enhancer now supports HEIC format, making it easier to work with images from Apple devices. Additionally, a new AI algorithm for the Face Model further improves facial detail preservation, ensuring your portraits are flawless and true to life.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

More news releases in similar topics

