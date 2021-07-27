HitPaw Screen Recorder V1.1.0 with a Game Recorder Comes Out Now

Game Recorder

Record game feature will be seen in the home interface with this update. It offers two options record: one is to select the specific game you are running on your computer and the other is to choose the application directly. It supports to work for almost all PC games. Schedule and Timed Recording

Schedule and timed recording is another major new feature in this version. Schedule recording allows you to set when it starts recording the screen or game. For example, if you have one live class which will start at 10 am , but you have to go to work at that time. You can use this feature and start recording once the live class starts. Schedule recording only can let the recording process begin. But what if want it to stop once the live class ends? Using timed recording to have one fixed duration of recording, then, it will stop automatically. Draw

With Pen, Highlight and Arrow, draw is very useful to those, especially, teachers, who want to point out something during the video. Six colors are available and change their size are permitted. Monitor Preview

HitPaw Screen Recorder version 1.1.0 adds larger monitor preview to make sure you can preview the recording contents much clearer.

Apart from these new functions, record screen, record webcam, record picture in picture video, segment recording, capture keyboard and mouse are what you should not miss.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Screen Recorder is compatible with Windows 7,8,10 64 bits. Mac version will come soon. The price starts from $14.99. With the 30% OFF Coupon code: YT-30OFF, only costs from $10.5 to $35.

More information: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-screen-recorder.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, image editing, meme making, etc. Check more via https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

