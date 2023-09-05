HitPaw Video Converter V3.1.0 Unveils Exciting New AI Features to Unleash Your Creativity

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a pioneer in software technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest software version, HitPaw Video Converter V3.1.0.

Packed with innovative features, this release empowers users to take their video processing and editing capabilities to a whole new level. Catering to a wide range of needs, HitPaw Video Converter V3.1.0 introduces several remarkable enhancements that will revolutionize the way videos are manipulated.

  • TIDAL Music Converter

With Tidal Music Converter, you can effortlessly transform your TIDAL music into common formats such as MP3, FLAC, WAV, and M4A while preserving essential ID3 metadata. This breakthrough feature provides music enthusiasts with the freedom to enjoy their favorite tracks on any device and with any media player, offering a truly seamless and unrestricted musical experience.

  • AI Art Generator

Simply describe your desired image, and watch as the AI crafts stunning visuals that perfectly align with your artistic intent. With the AI Art Generator, users can now infuse their contents with artistic flair. From abstract to realistic, and everything in between, the AI covers an array of artistic styles to match your creative intentions.

  • Speech To Text

HitPaw Video Converter V3.1.0 now introduces a game-changing feature that converts speech to text. This innovation not only simplifies the creation of accessible content, but also elevates user engagement to a whole new level. Now, you can effortlessly convert video and audio to text, as well as seamlessly synchronize subtitles with the video timeline.

  • Video Stabilization

Building on the foundation of the current AI technology, HitPaw Video Converter unveils an innovative video stabilization capability. This feature ensures impeccable playback quality, even for videos plagued by shakiness.

  • Screen Recorder

The new version boasts enhanced recording capabilities with the addition of screen recording, webcam recording, and microphone recording functions. Users can effortlessly capture and integrate various elements into their video projects.

Compatibility and Price
HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and macOS 10.13 and above. The pricing starts from $19.95 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/video-converter.html

About HitPaw
HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

