HitPaw Video Editor V2.0.0 Release - The Ultimate Solution for Editing Professional and High-quality Videos!

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a cutting-edge software company, is excited to announce the launch of HitPaw Video Editor V2.0.0 with unprecedented advantages. This outstanding software, designed for users of all skill levels, enables everyone to create professional-quality videos easily. It is a powerful and user-friendly video editing tool that provides users with lots of features for making newfangled videos. HitPaw Video Editor is bound to redefine the video editing industry with its exceptional capabilities.

In this update, some new features and functions in HitPaw Video Editor V2.0.0 will be introduced, including screen recording, photo enhancement, voice changes, stickers, and exporting videos for multiple social media platforms.

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

  • Interesting stickers and effects
    The new version of HitPaw Video Editor provides users with more than 50 stickers and effects. Everyone is allowed to add a playful and humorous element to the video with them. Without any doubt, the interesting stickers and effects are bound to help you edit your video creatively.

  • Exporting videos for multiple social media platforms
    Different social media platforms require various specifications for your video. You may worry that your video will be compressed on different platforms. Here is the good news! Before you export the video, there will be different suggestions for you according to the chosen platform. You can rest assured to upload your video without compression to different platforms.

  • Brand new function of screen recording
    With the new function of screen recording, you can record any kind of video, such as online meetings, online live-streaming, and computer games. No longer will you miss the important messages and exciting moments. You can capture every activity happening on your computer screen without any hassle.

  • AI-powered photo enhancer and voice changer
    Do you still feel annoyed at the blurry photos? With photo enhancement, you can easily transform blurry pictures into high-definition ones by adjusting various parameters of them. Do you want to make your voice sound more appealing? Using the voice changer of HitPaw Video Editor, you can change your voice as a male, female, or child with a single click, adding much more fun to your videos.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Video Editor is compatible with Windows and MacOS. It costs $29.95 to subscribe for one-month plan, $39.95 for one-year plan, and $59.95 for lifetime plan.

More information:

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-editor.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is a burgeoning technology company that aims to provide its customers with an all-in-one solution for editing videos and photos. The company's mission is to simplify the video editing process and make video editing accessible to every user, in spite of their technical expertise or budget. With a proven record of success, HitPaw continues to make progress in providing better user experiences in the video editing industry.

INFORMATION:
https://www.hitpaw.com/
https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Social media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

