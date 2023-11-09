HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release: Major Update! Your Ultimate Solution for Video Repair & Video Enhancement

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

09 Nov, 2023, 15:42 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading software company, has announced the release of HitPaw Video Enhancer Windows V2.0.0, which has provided major updates! This new version comes with advanced features that will enable you to create professional-looking videos with ease. Even for those who are new to video upscaling, HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 is the ultimate solution for blurry videos!

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES

Continue Reading
HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release
HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release

  • Low-light Video Enhancement Model
    The latest version of HitPaw Video Enhancer for Windows comes with a AI Low-light Video Enhancement Model that allows users to enhance videos taken in low-light conditions. This feature is especially useful for those who love to take videos at night or in dark environments.

  • Video Repair
    In addition to the Low-light Video Enhancement Model, the new version of HitPaw Video Enhancer also includes a Video Repair function. This function allows users to repair videos that have been damaged or corrupted due to various reasons, such as file transfer errors or faulty USB cable.

  • Video Editing
    Furthermore, the new version also includes a Video Editing function. If you are not satisfies with the length of the videos in the process of post-editing, this feature allows cut the need-less part and only save and enhance the most important parts of the video.

  • More Formats Supported
    Along with the releasing of the new version, HitPaw Video Enhancer now supports exporting with more kinds of formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, MKV, M4V and GIF, which will meet the needs of more of our users.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Enhancer is compatible with both Windows 11/10 64-bit and MacOS 10.15 or later, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The new version of HitPaw Video Enhancer for Windows is now available for download on the HitPaw website. Users can try out the new features by downloading the free trial version, or purchase the full package starts from $42.99/month.

For more information, you can visit:

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in multi-media solutions such as video/photo editing, video/photo enhancing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more about HitPaw, you could visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/
https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media

YouTube: 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hitpaw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HitPawofficial

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Also from this source

HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0 Newly Released: Upgrades and Optimizations Redefine Multimedia Excellence

HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0 Newly Released: Upgrades and Optimizations Redefine Multimedia Excellence

HitPaw, a leader in cutting-edge software technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest software update, HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0. ...
HitPaw Voice Changer V1.2.0 New Released: Dive into the Music World with HitPaw

HitPaw Voice Changer V1.2.0 New Released: Dive into the Music World with HitPaw

We are thrilled to announce the release of HitPaw V1.2.0, a significant update to our already popular software that expands its capabilities. With...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.