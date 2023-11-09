HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release: Major Update! Your Ultimate Solution for Video Repair & Video Enhancement

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading software company, has announced the release of HitPaw Video Enhancer Windows V2.0.0, which has provided major updates! This new version comes with advanced features that will enable you to create professional-looking videos with ease. Even for those who are new to video upscaling, HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 is the ultimate solution for blurry videos!

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES

HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release

Low-light Video Enhancement Model

The latest version of HitPaw Video Enhancer for Windows comes with a AI Low-light Video Enhancement Model that allows users to enhance videos taken in low-light conditions. This feature is especially useful for those who love to take videos at night or in dark environments.





In addition to the Low-light Video Enhancement Model, the new version of HitPaw Video Enhancer also includes a Video Repair function. This function allows users to repair videos that have been damaged or corrupted due to various reasons, such as file transfer errors or faulty USB cable.





Furthermore, the new version also includes a Video Editing function. If you are not satisfies with the length of the videos in the process of post-editing, this feature allows cut the need-less part and only save and enhance the most important parts of the video.





Along with the releasing of the new version, HitPaw Video Enhancer now supports exporting with more kinds of formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, MKV, M4V and GIF, which will meet the needs of more of our users.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Enhancer is compatible with both Windows 11/10 64-bit and MacOS 10.15 or later, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The new version of HitPaw Video Enhancer for Windows is now available for download on the HitPaw website. Users can try out the new features by downloading the free trial version, or purchase the full package starts from $42.99/month.

For more information, you can visit:

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in multi-media solutions such as video/photo editing, video/photo enhancing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more about HitPaw, you could visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/

https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd