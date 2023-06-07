HitPaw Video Object Remover V1.2.0: Enhanced Features for Seamless Object Removal and Enhanced User Experience

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

07 Jun, 2023, 16:19 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading software technology company, has announced the release of its latest version of the Video Object Remover - the HitPaw Video Object Remover V1.2.0. This upgraded version comes with enhanced features that make the application more efficient and reliable.

In this update, HitPaw optimizes selection module for the AI object removal model. The selection process has been fine tuned to offer users more accurate and reliable results, ensuring that even intricate objects can be seamlessly eliminated from videos with minimal effort.

Continue Reading
Video Object Remover V1.2.0 Update.
Video Object Remover V1.2.0 Update.

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

1. Optimize the selection module of the AI object removal model
Opening the limit on the number of selections created is no longer limited to one, now multiple selections can be created and multiple objects removed. This new feature offers more control and precision in removing objects and recognition in the background, allowing users to create stunning results. Gone are the days of tedious manual selection - effortlessly handling multiple objects you want to remove at the same time and saving valuable time and effort.

2. Optimize the preview playback function
To meet the needs of users, HitPaw Video Object Remover optimizes the preview to support full video preview and also single frame removal effect preview. Users can have clear perceived benefits and better-personalized choices for them.

3. Optimize the export function
The export function has also undergone optimization in HitPaw Video Object Remover V1.2.0. Users can now export their edited videos seamlessly, maintaining the original video quality while ensuring efficient file compression for easy sharing and storage. supporting MP4\MKV\AVI\MOV format, and you can easily change the video format when removing objects from the video. This streamlined export process enhances user convenience and saves valuable time.

4. Optimize the export video of AI background removal models
HitPaw has also improved the AI background removal models of Video Object Remover V1.2.0. The export function of the background removal model has been optimized for transparent video export, now you can see the effort of background removal by exporting transparent video directly, no need to change the player to verify.

Compatibility and Price:
HitPaw Video Object Remover is now compatible with Windows including Win11/10/7 64-bit and guaranteed to run Win8, Vista 64-bit system. Its pricing starts from $39.99 per month, $59.99 per year, and $99.99 for the lifetime.

For more information checking, you can visit:
https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-object-remover.html

About HitPaw:
HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LhUvA0Q0SM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Also from this source

HitPaw Launches AI Series Products Promotion 2023 and Prepares Great Gifts for you!

HitPaw Launches Revolutionary Photo Enhancer v2.3.0 with Advanced Features for Faster, High-Quality Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.