HitPaw Voice Changer V1.9.0 Release Latest AI Voice Technology Leading the Sound Revolution

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Jun 27, 2024, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a pioneer in software technology, announces the latest software version, HitPaw Voice Changer
https://www.hitpaw.com/voice-changer.html. This cutting-edge technology is set to redefine sound transformation, allowing users to explore endless possibilities and unlock their creativity through unique voice modulation.

LET'S CHECK OUT THIS NEW VERSION

Real-Time Voice Changer

HitPaw Voice Changer V1.9.0 Updated AI voice technology, providing more voice effects for gameplay, content creators, Vtubers, live streamers, etc. 

AI Music Function supports to generation of 5-minute music.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Voice Changer is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and MacOS 10.13 and above. The updated AI voice technology in V1.9.0 has enhanced applicability and is suitable for most computer configurations. It can also be used smoothly on computers with integrated graphics cards.

The standard plan starts from $9.95/month. As for Pro Plan, it starts from $15.95/month.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-voice-changer.html

User-Friendly Interface

A new floating window is online: multi-tasking and efficiency improvement, providing convenient operation and navigation.

Minimize HitPaw Voice Changer will store in the desktop tray: save space and tidiness; can quickly open or switch windows; management and privacy protection.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is a leading software solutions provider that focuses on developing innovative multimedia tools. With a team of dedicated professionals, HitPaw strives to empower users with intuitive and powerful software solutions that enhance their creative capabilities.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

