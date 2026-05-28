Hivelocity Launches Fintech Bundle -- Bare Metal Infrastructure Built for How Fintech Actually Runs

Three-tier bare-metal compute for scope-aware fintech architectures replaces hyperscale economics with dedicated infrastructure priced for sustained compute loads

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, an infrastructure as a service provider of bare-metal, dedicated servers, edge computing, and virtualized cloud solutions, today announced the Hivelocity Fintech Bundle. The bundle covers the full fintech compute estate across three tiers: non-regulated engineering workloads, production workloads outside PCI scope, and customer-managed cardholder data environments running on PCI-validated foundation at our facilities.

The announcement comes as fintech infrastructure teams face pressure from rising cloud costs and compliance overheads. Fintech production workloads are predominantly steady-state: trading infrastructure, market data fabrics, blockchain validators, KYC and AML platforms, and lending decisioning engines that run continuously with no use for burst-priced elasticity.

"The economics of hyperscale cloud rarely match the realities of fintech," says Ned Pope, Chief Product Officer at Hivelocity. "The Fintech Bundle was designed specifically around the workloads, compliance needs, and cost pressures fintech teams actually face."

The bundle is structured across three tiers. Tier 1, Engineering Compute, covers non-regulated workloads: CI build farms, dev and test environments, container registries, and CPU-bound batch jobs. Tier 2, Production Compute, covers production systems outside PCI scope: trading match engines, market data ingestion and distribution, blockchain validators and RPC clusters, surveillance feeds, and open banking consumers running on tokenized references. Tier 3, Hi-Compliance Compute, gives fintech companies that manage their own cardholder data environment a PCI-validated facility foundation.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity operates bare metal infrastructure across globally distributed data centers, serving mid-market and enterprise customers in fintech, healthcare, gaming, and high-performance computing. Hivelocity's transactional NPS of 79 is significantly above the data center industry average, supported by 24/7/365 U.S.-based engineering staff.

SOURCE Hivelocity