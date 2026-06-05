Hivelocity Launches SaaS Bundle - Cloud Workflow, Bare Metal Economics, Predictable Bill

A three-tier bundle spanning Engineering, Production, and Hi-Scale Compute puts the steady-state SaaS stack on dedicated hardware priced for sustained load, with cloud workflow on top

TAMPA, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, an infrastructure as a service provider of bare-metal, dedicated servers, edge computing, and virtualized cloud solutions, today announced the Hivelocity SaaS Bundle. The bundle covers the SaaS compute estate across three tiers: non-production engineering workloads, multi-tenant production clusters, and multi-region production at scale for enterprise SaaS.

The announcement comes as SaaS infrastructure teams face pressure from rising cloud costs and tightening enterprise procurement. Most of a SaaS stack is steady-state: database tiers, search clusters, background workers, and application servers under sustained load all run at constant utilization. Cloud pricing built for elasticity charges them as if they burst. The database is usually the bottleneck and the largest line on the bill, the one place shared cloud I/O cannot deliver deterministic performance at scale.

The bundle is structured across three tiers. Tier 1, Engineering Compute, covers non-production workloads: dev, test, and staging environments, CI build farms, container registries, internal tooling, and background workers. Tier 2, Production Compute, covers multi-tenant production clusters: application server clusters, Postgres and MySQL primary and replica nodes, Redis and cache layers, Elasticsearch and OpenSearch, and internal API gateways. Tier 3, Hi-Scale Compute, is a bespoke engagement for enterprise SaaS at multi-region scale, running self-managed Postgres or MySQL beyond a terabyte and customer-built disaster recovery. Customer-built DR runs at a fraction of hyperscale standby cost.

"Cloud costs shouldn't grow faster than your business. SaaS Bundle unlocks a new operating model—bare-metal economics, cloud-native agility, and the freedom to scale without compromise," says Ned Pope, Chief Product Officer at Hivelocity.

Hivelocity's compliance posture is anchored to a SOC 2 Type II report across core facilities, aligned to the security requirements of HIPAA/HITECH, the load-bearing attestation for SaaS vendor due diligence. The underlying controls, including access control, incident response, penetration testing, and vulnerability management, map to the security questionnaires enterprise procurement teams send every vendor. SOC 2 attests Hivelocity's controls, not the customer's application: network segmentation, server hardening, encryption and key management, access control, logging, and application-layer controls remain customer-managed on bare metal.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity operates bare metal infrastructure across globally distributed data centers, serving mid-market and enterprise customers in SaaS, fintech, healthcare, gaming, and high-performance computing. Hivelocity's transactional NPS of 79 is significantly above the data center industry average, supported by 24/7/365 U.S.-based engineering staff.

SOURCE Hivelocity