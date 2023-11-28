HIVENTURES: HUNGARIAN AGRICULTURE ON THE RISE - KEEP AN EYE ON THESE COMPANIES

News provided by

Hiventures Venture Capital Fund management PLC.

28 Nov, 2023, 03:33 ET

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central and Eastern European member states play a significant part in the agricultural production and economic performance of the European Union. While the EU's agricultural policy focuses on supporting the agriculture of the region's the member states, food safety is becoming a more urgent issue due to climate and geopolitical changes, which encourages the founding of developments within the sector. In recent years, Hungary has seen a significant rise in capital investments in agriculture, in line with current trends. Following numerous successful investments, agro-technological companies producing for export are poised for continued growth. Hiventures, a member of the MFB Group, offers the right financing environment and opportunities for development and expansion.

UBM Holding Nyrt.: As the leading feed industry, grain, and protein crop trader in the region, the company group successfully increased its capital on the Budapest Stock Exchange by approximately 13.5 million euros last year through Hiventures' corporate investment. This capital infusion has solidified the financial stability of the company group, enabling them to expand not only within Hungary but also into the Romanian and Slovak markets, which will further boost their export market share.

The group has established a presence in Austria, Romania, Slovakia, and Serbia, generating almost half of their sales revenue from export activities. Leveraging high-quality raw materials and collaborating with foreign partners, they produce 14,000 tons of premix annually, in high demand.

Civita Food Kft.: Likewise, the Civita group, which went public this summer with support from Hiventures, aims to enhance its exports and to develop of innovative products.  The company, specializing in corn processing, flour, semolina, corn oil, and gluten-free pasta, sees significant potential in the gluten-free foods market due to efficiency advancements.

The group has established a presence in numerous countries in Central and Eastern Europe with its range of milling products and gluten-free pasta. Through innovative developments, their new milling technology allows for the complete removal of the corn germ from the corn grain, making it suitable for pressing.

Szatmári „Rege" Konzervgyár Kft.: Szatmári Konzervgyár Kft. is a key supplier in the EU's market for fruit and vegetables, preserves and pickles that are processed without preservatives and are sourced from the Eastern Hungarian region, which is particularly important for Hungarian agriculture. More than 70 percent of the factory's products are sold outside the borders, with pickled cucumbers being a standout product. The raw materials for production are sourced from domestic suppliers, covering approximately 3,000 hectares, with particular emphasis on controlled organic farming required for organic products.

EKO Konzervipari Kft.: The company, also operating in the eastern part of Hungary, has been producing canned products for more than 50 years. Utilizing modern sealing (vacuum) and heat treatment (sterilization, pasteurization) technologies, they produce preservative-free foods, including green peas, sweet corn, canned beans, and various pickled products. Thanks to their reliable and well-established logistics system covering both eastern and western operations, the company achieves an export rate of around 70%. Following a successful financial restructuring supported by Hiventures, EKO has recently entered joint management and ownership with Szatmári Konzervgyár, providing an additional guarantee for quality production and the continued development of both companies.

Due to Hiventures' reliable and predictable operations, coupled with their educational initiatives, capital investment is gaining popularity not only in the agriculture sector but also among medium and large companies across various industries. Aligned with efforts for economic development, the capital fund manager has contributed to the development of nearly 40 Hungarian companies by disbursing around 100 million euros over the past three years.

Also from this source

HIVENTURES: UNGARISCHE LANDWIRTSCHAFT AUF DEM VORMARSCH - DIESE UNTERNEHMEN SOLLTEN SIE IM AUGE BEHALTEN

Die mittel- und osteuropäischen Mitgliedstaaten spielen eine wichtige Rolle für die landwirtschaftliche Produktion und die Wirtschaftsleistung der...

HIVENTURES: ВЕНГЕРСКОЕ СЕЛЬСКОЕ ХОЗЯЙСТВО НА ПОДЪЕМЕ - СЛЕДИМ ЗА ЭТИМИ КОМПАНИЯМИ

Страны-члены из Центральной и Восточной Европы играют существенную роль в сельскохозяйственном производстве и экономическом развитии Евросоюза. В то...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.