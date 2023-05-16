HIVERY Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Intelligent Virtual Store Design Applications Report

We believe the retail industry is being transformed by innovative hyper-local retail solutions that have been receiving praise from industry leaders.

SYDNEY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIVERY, a pioneer in next-generation hyper-local retail assortment strategy simulation and optimization, has been named in the recent Gartner report on the future of Intelligent Virtual Store Design (IVSD) applications.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Intelligent Virtual Store Design Applications report. To us, this acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to developing state-of-the-art solutions that enable retailers to create hyper-local space-aware assortments. We firmly believe that Data Has A Better Idea™, and we're dedicated to assisting our clients in unlocking the full potential of store-level data-driven shopper insights for enhanced shopper experiences and business growth," said Jason Hosking, HIVERY's CEO & Co-founder.

HIVERY Curate, the company's proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms, was co-developed with CSIRO's Data61, Australia's national science agency. This SaaS-based solution enables clients to optimize their product assortments, enhance their in-store operations, and create hyper-local shopping experiences for their customers.

About HIVERY:

HIVERY is a pioneer of next-generation hyper-local retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions. These proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms were co-developed with Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's Data61. HIVERY was founded on the vision that Data Has A Better Idea™ - and we're working with our clients to uncover its full potential. For more information, visit www.hivery.com.

